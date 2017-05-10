CIL U.S. Wines & Spirits Aligns with Opici Family Distributing in Mid-Atlantic Region

Fort Lauderdale, FL (May 10, 2017) — CIL U.S. Wines & Spirits, the American subsidiary of independent and family-owned CAMUS Wines & Spirits, announced today that it is aligning with Opici Family Distributing in Maryland and Washington, DC. Opici currently distributes the CIL US portfolio in New York and New Jersey.

“The United States – and particularly the east coast – is a critical region for CAMUS both in terms of continued growth and deep appreciation for artisan spirits with an authentic heritage,” said Alexandra Albu, Director, Sales and Marketing. “The Opici team have already proven their expertise in this niche with our portfolio in New York and New Jersey, and I’m confident that our broader partnership will enable us to deliver on our full potential.”

About CIL US Wines & Spirits

CIL US Wines & Spirits, Camus Wines & Spirits’ American subsidiary, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, acts as a distribution company developing the CAMUS Cognac range, as well as a portfolio of fine wines and craft spirits including agency brands Glencadam Highlands Scotch Whisky and Danzka Vodka. Its dedicated sales & marketing team focuses on brand activation and brand building in major states, in collaboration with its partner distributors.

About CAMUS Wines & Spirits

Benefiting from 150 years of expertise in producing, supplying and distributing Cognac worldwide, the CAMUS group has successfully moved beyond the category and its traditional stronghold in travel retail through a heightened focus on duty-paid markets and expansion of its portfolio. Today Camus Wines & Spirits is an international independent distributor of a wide variety of mainstream and premium third-party wines & spirits brands such as Salon & Delamotte Champagnes, Domaine Pinnacle Ice Apple Wine, and Danzka Vodka (in Vietnam). CAMUS is also the worldwide exclusive duty-free distributor of Moutai Small Batch Blend Baijiu and Château de Laubade Bas Armagnac.