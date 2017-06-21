Clyde May’s Debuts 9-Year Cask Strength Whiskey

CONECUH RIDGE, ALA., JUNE 15, 2017– Clyde May’s Whiskey is pleased to announce its newest ultra-premium spirit – a limited-edition 117-proof 9-year Cask Strength whiskey. This is the second limited-edition Cask Strength whiskey from Clyde May’s. Last year’s version, an 8-year Clyde May’s Cask Strength, sold out in months and earned a Gold Medal in the 2016 New York World Wine and Spirits competition and was recognized by Liquor.com as one of the top 7 best Cask Strength whiskeys to try in 2016.

This smooth-tasting whiskey will debut on select store shelves nationwide in time for Father’s Day, on June 18, 2017.

“Our 9-year Cask Strength is complex and uncommonly smooth at 117 proof. Finishing it in the Alabama style rounds out and even softens the bold flavors into a surprisingly smooth finish,” said Ron Call, Whiskey Master at Clyde May’s. “Our first Cask Strength, an 8-year, was very well received, and we believe an extra year of aging reveals more complex flavors than last year’s release.”

The 9 Year Cask Strength will be in national distribution by the fall and will retail for a suggested price of $99.99. For more information about Clyde May’s – the whiskey and the man – and to get delicious cocktail recipes, visit the website at www.clydemays.com.

About Clyde May’s

Clyde May’s Whiskey, produced by Conecuh Ridge distillers, LLC was created by Clyde May, an Alabama farmer and war hero, in the late 1940s. Clyde lived in Alabama’s Conecuh Ridge and was a moonshiner by trade but a craftsman by heart. Using copper stills, fresh Alabama spring water and the finest local grains, he vowed to make the best whiskey Alabama had ever tasted. Clyde aged in charred oak barrels and experimented with grains, stills, and processes until he perfected his own unique finish–Alabama Style. He added oven-dried apples to his barrels and the resulting hint of apple made his whiskey particularly smooth. That smoothness is what sets Clyde May’s apart. Clyde eventually paid the price for his passion, spending eight months in a federal penitentiary. Undaunted, he set up a new still the same day he was released. In 2001, Clyde’s son recreated his father’s famous recipe and began legally distilling his father’s brand while maintaining the same traditions that made his father’s whiskey famous. Clyde May’s Whiskey is the Official State Spirit of Alabama.