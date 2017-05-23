COCO Cocktail Promotes Nutrition in Alcohol

Ft. Lauderdale, FL (May 23, 2017) — Independent certified laboratory analysis conducted by Connerstone Laboratories, LLC, reported that COCO Cocktail™ #POWER and #REFRESH flavors have a significantly greater nutritional value compared to a market leading Pinot Noir, rated 94.4 by Wine Advocate. Made with 70% coconut water, SuperFruits and 5.6% ABV from OTS Orange Wine, COCO Cocktail is the World’s First Nutritious Alcoholic Beverage.

“The findings are significant as Pinot Noir is heralded as the red wine with the highest levels of antioxidants, yet the nutritional value of COCO Cocktail far surpasses it,” said Franz Tudor, CEO & co-founder of Healthy Beverages. “As consumers thirst for nutritional benefits in beverages and demand for labeling transparency grows, Coco Cocktail is proud to meet those needs as all COCO Cocktail products are packed with vitamins and minerals, are Certified Gluten Free, Paleo Friendly and Made with All Natural Non-GMO Ingredients.”

All vitamins and minerals found in COCO Cocktail are from all-natural, non-GMO food sources without any fortified, artificial or synthetic ingredients.

About Healthy Beverages, LLC & COCO Cocktail

A Florida registered LLC, Healthy Beverages, LLC develops and commercializes nutritious alcoholic beverages under the brand name Coco Cocktail™. Certified Gluten Free, Paleo Friendly and Made with All Natural Non-GMO Ingredients, the two current Coco Cocktail product offerings #POWER and #REFRESH are 5.6% ABV from OTS Orange Wine, contain 70% coconut water, 100 calories per 12oz serving, slightly carbonated and sold as 12oz sleek cans in 4-packs at a suggested retail price of $9.99 depending on the market. Currently available for retail purchase online at the corporate website COCOCocktail.com and retail locations throughout Florida, Texas, Indiana and Ohio. Expanding rapidly, Healthy Beverages, LLC is preparing for commercial launch in several new states in 2017. Certified Independent laboratory reports are available upon request. COCO Cocktail™ is a Healthy Beverages, LLC registered trademark.

