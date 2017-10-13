Cooper Spirits Co. Unveils “Lock Stock & Barrel” Whiskey

PHILADELPHIA, PA (October 11, 2017) — The Cooper Spirits Co., an independent producer of innovative, integrity-driven spirits, announced today the launch of Lock Stock & Barrel 18-Year Straight Rye Whiskey. The third and newest release in the celebrated Lock Stock & Barrel series, it follows the 2016 introduction of the 16-year, winner of the coveted double gold medal and “Best Rye” at the San Francisco Word Spirits Competition. The 18-year is one of the finest and most complex straight ryes available, maintaining the same smooth and heady balance of aromatics that have become signatures of Cooper’s Lock Stock & Barrel whiskeys.

Crafted for the most discerning spirits connoisseurs and collectors, Lock Stock & Barrel 18-year is double distilled from a rare mash bill of 100 percent rye grain. A “robust cut” is selected by master distillers, then the unfiltered spirit is aged in new charred American Oak barrels in cold weather for 18 years and bottled at 109 proof. The result is a deeply intense, yet harmonious straight rye, with rich and unified notes that suggest hot, buttered gingerbread, dried peach, toasted pecan, ripe honeydew and tobacco leaf.

“At 18 years of age, this limited release is one of the oldest rye whiskies available today. It’s truly special, bold yet perfectly balanced, smooth and flavorful,” said Robyn Greene, SVP of Marketing and Innovation at The Cooper Spirits Company.

Lock Stock & Barrel’s striking matte black glass bottle, embossed label and wood cork closure exude luxury and richness while paying homage to the bygone era of illicit saloons and bootleggers of frontier America. In addition to the rare spirit within, these features make it a memorable gifting item for special occasions and holidays. Lock Stock and Barrel 18 is meant to be savored neat, over a large ice cube or with a splash of spring water and is available in limited quantities across the nation at a suggested retail price of $229.99. www.lockstockandbarrelspirits.com

About The Cooper Spirits Co.

The Cooper Spirits Co., founded in 2006 by the late Robert J. Cooper, a third-generation distiller, is an independent producer of innovative, integrity-driven spirits. The company was founded with the introduction of St-Germain, an artisanal French liqueur made from fresh elderflower blossoms, heralded as one of the most influential cocktail components of the last decade by the New York Times.

Cooper Spirits produces a portfolio of artisanal products, including: Slow & Low, based on America’s original bottled cocktail, rock and rye, and made with aged straight rye, honey, navel oranges and a dose of rock candy and angostura bitters; Hochstadter’s Vatted Straight Rye Whiskey, the first rye whiskey to use the vatted designation; Hochstadter’s Family Reserve, bottled at cask strength and made from 100 percent farm-grown rye grain aged 16 years in new charred American Oak Barrels; Lock Stock & Barrel, one of the world’s finest expressions of 13 year, 16 year and 18 year straight rye whiskey; and Crème Yvette, a rich berry liqueur handcrafted in France and called for by name in vintage cocktail books dating back to 1890. The Cooper Spirits Co. is based in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.cooperspirits.com.