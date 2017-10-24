Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. Distills 1495 Guelders Gin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (October 9, 2017) — Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. is going back to the future. The company has distilled the world’s oldest gin recipe, first documented in 1495, by a wealthy merchant from the Duchy of Guelders (in what we now know as Germany).

The recipe, broadly documented in Tristan Stephenson’s book, The Curious Bartender’s Gin Palace, detailed a brandy recipe made from, “10 quarts of wine thinned with clear Hamburg beer. After distillation, the liquid would be redistilled with ‘two handfuls of dried sage, 1Lb of cloves, 12 whole nutmegs, cardamom, cinnamon, galangal, ginger, grains of paradise’ and – crucially – ‘juniper berries.’”

“We have become increasingly enamored with distilling gin,” says Copper & Kings founder, Joe Heron. “The creative palette has always been interesting, but what is exciting is our ability to distill very unique, very differentiated gins using our brandy base, and our brandy alembic double-distillation technique focused on retention and concentration of flavor. We have no interest in producing me-too gins using Grain Neutral Spirits as a base.”

“This may be the greatest job in the world,” said Copper & Kings head distiller, Brandon O’Daniel. “How many people do what I do? Exploring, experimenting, making booze from the 15th century? How cool is that?”

“This was very interesting. Ok, that’s an understatement. The challenges started with taking a rough recipe description, then interpreting that in a logical scalable way. Then we worked with our good friends at the Monnik Beer Co. to replicate an appropriate medieval “Hamburg beer” – and they did an amazing job with that.”

“We committed to not torturing ourselves with dogma relative to unknowable prescription. The actual distillation, including the pilots were illuminating. This is not a modern gin. This is an earthy, savory, oily gin. It is all character, all personality, and will make for very interesting libations. It’s unlike anything we have tasted personally. We can’t wait to hear what bartenders, and adventurous drinkers do with it,” said O’Daniel.

For more information: www.copperandkings.com/distilling-the-worlds-oldest-gin-recipe/

Copper & Kings 1495 Guelders Gin(94 proof/47% ABV) $45 / 750mL

Available through a limited number of select fine retailers across the Copper & Kings distribution footprint.

Copper & Kings American Brandy, Absinthe and Gin are distilled exclusively in copper pot-stills, and are non-chill filtered, with no post-distillation infusion of boisé (oak flavor or infusion), other flavors, or caramel color for an uncorrupted, authentic, natural flavor, nose and color. The distillery also produces a line of copper pot-distilled liqueurs called Destillaré and the following portfolio of fine distilled spirits:

Copper & Kings American Dry Gin(92 proof/46% ABV) $35 / 750mL

Copper & Kings American Old Tom Gin(100 proof/50% ABV) $40 / 750mL

Copper & Kings American Craft Brandy (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Butchertown Brandy (124 proof/45% ABV)- $60/750 mL

Copper & Kings Floodwall Apple Brandy (90 proof/45% ABV) – $40/750 mL

Copper & Kings Un-Aged Apple Brandy (90 Proof/45% ABV) – $30/750mL

Copper & Kings Immature Brandy (90 proof/45% ABV) – $30/ 750 mL

Copper & Kings CR&FTWERK Beer Barrel Aged Brandy(111 proof/55.5% ABV) $40/750 mL

Copper & Kings Absinthe Blanche (130 proof/65% ABV) – $55/750 mL

Destillaré Intense Orange Curaçao (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. distribution footprint includes the following 31 markets including: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Washington D.C.

About Copper & Kings American Brandy Co.

Copper & Kings uses small batch copper pot-distillation to forge untraditional, non-derivative, pure pot-distilled American apple and grape brandies, absinthe, gin and Destillaré liqueurs that are non-chill filtered with no added sugar, colors or synthetic chemicals. The state-of-the-art distillery exclusively focuses on the distillation of brandy based spirits. Copper & Kings, located at 1121 E. Washington St. in Butchertown, is owned by beverage entrepreneurs Joe and Lesley Heron. For more information, visit www.copperandkings.com or follow @CopperAndKings on Facebook and Twitter.