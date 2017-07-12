Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. Launches Destillaré Liqueurs Orange Curaçao

LOUISVILLE, KY (July 12, 2017) — Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. is launching a new line of alembic distilled liqueurs to complement its core American Brandy products. Named Destillaré®, the liqueurs are non-chill-filtered, copper pot-distilled brandy base infusions without the addition of sugar or colorants.

The word destillaré, is the Latin root word for the modern English – Distillation. Derived from the meaning “to drop,” “trickle down” or “drops.”

The first two products – an intense orange Curaçao and a limited release fortified Mistelle – will be available in August 2017.

“We wanted to take the classic liqueurs and re-interpret them upon our own sensibility,” said Copper & Kings founder Joe Heron. “Our aspiration is for superior, intense, dense liquid that elevates cocktail mixology and the art and talent that goes in to making delicious concoctions. As Copper & Kings brandy products entrench ever more deeply in great bars across the U.S., we wanted to complement that with liqueurs that are commonly used with our own products in cocktails.”

“We are a brandy distillery, and using brandy as a base adds a lovely softness, a long finish and enough structure to work within complex libations,” said Copper & Kings Head Distiller Brandon O’Daniel. “We want to live within the formality of liqueur styles that have existed for well over a century, and then add our point of view.

“It’s exciting to have a new palette to paint with, to create exciting, novel post-distillation infusions, which is a little different to Copper & Kings products which don’t allow for post-distillation intervention. The process and formulations have been very complex and challenging, but that’s part of our personal growth,” added O’Daniel.

“We distill and infuse honey for sweetness, together with being non-chill-filtered this makes for an exceptional velvety mouthfeel, and a natural aftertaste. The vapor distillation adds a lovely layered intensity and the floral spike is very unique,” he said.

“We see so much artistry behind the bar today,” says Chris Wilkins, Copper & Kings National Brand Ambassador. “We wanted to perhaps add a little magic, to help provide a superior liquid which help build classics like Sidecars, Tiki drinks, the Brandy Crusta, and a platform for even more creativity. Frankly I am loving this simply over ice in a rocks glass, it’s gorgeous.”

“With a higher than usual 90 proof it gives the cocktail profile some backbone, and the ability to hold up in a cocktail. Honey is a secret weapon – not too sweet, not too candy-like, and oh-so-smooth,” said Wilkins

Destillare Intense Orange Curaçao (90 proof/45% ABV)

$35 per 750mL bottle

Destillare Fortified & Infused Mistelle (60 proof/30% ABV)

$40 per 750mL bottle. Limited Release.

More information will be available at DestillareAlembic.com.

The Copper & Kings American Brandy Co also produces the following portfolio of fine distilled spirits:

Copper & Kings American Craft Distilled Brandy (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings Butchertown Brandy (124 proof/45% ABV) – $60/750 mL

Copper & Kings Floodwall Apple Brandy (100 proof/50% ABV) – $40/750 mLCopper & Kings Un-Aged Apple Brandy (90 Proof/45% ABV) – $30/750mL

Copper & Kings Immature Brandy (90 proof/45% ABV) – $30/750 mL

Copper & Kings Absinthe Blanche (130 proof/65% ABV) – $55/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. distribution footprint includes the following 30 markets including: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C.

About Copper & Kings American Brandy Co.:

Copper & Kings uses small batch copper pot-distillation to forge untraditional, non-derivative, pure pot-distilled American apple and grape brandies, absinthe, gin and Destillaré liqueurs that are non-chill filtered with no added sugar, colors or synthetic chemicals. The state-of-the-art distillery exclusively focuses on the distillation of brandy based spirits. Copper & Kings, located at 1121 E. Washington St. in Butchertown, is owned by beverage entrepreneurs Joe and Lesley Heron. For more information, visit www.copperandkings.com or follow @CopperAndKings on Facebook and Twitter.