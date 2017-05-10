Craft Beer Veteran Launches Ready-to-Drink Line of Mixers

Milwaukee, WI (May 9, 2017) – Mary Pellettieri, a craft beer veteran whose career includes eight years at Goose Island managing the brewery’s quality program, has created a line of three, non-alcoholic sparkling mixers that go well with a range of beers. The Top Note Tonic ready-to-drink flavors include Indian Tonic Water, Bitter Lemon and Ginger Beer.

“Like the beer industry, the tonic category was dominated by a few national brands and had been stagnant for decades. I saw an opportunity to craft better tonics that were balanced. We’ve bent the rules a bit but I see our beverages as a modern take on mixers,” said Pellettieri.

Calling on her botanist roots and knowledge of sensory science, Pellettieri developed herbal tonic recipes that pair crisp, clean layers of flavor with unique top notes that enhance the taste. Instead of dulling the senses by coating the tongue with sweet, all Top Note varieties begin with a forward element of bitter and finish with a soft hint of sweet/sour.

The Indian Tonic Water is like the IPA of tonics. It has an overall dry and refreshing taste with top notes of citrus peel and fresh grass and mixes well with a sour or brett beer. The Bitter Lemon is balanced and tart with top notes of lemongrass, lemon peel and spice and is a classic mixer for a pilsner. The Ginger Beer delivers a rich and earthy flavor that’s topped with notes of ginger and dried fruit and goes with a darker beer like a porter.

Based on her 20 years in the brewing industry and relationships Pellettieri’s developed during that time, a number of Milwaukee-area craft brewers began experimenting with and are now serving beer cocktails in their taprooms using Top Note Tonic.

“I see a synergy between craft mixers and craft beer,” said Pellettieri. “Mixing a balanced tonic like Top Note with a sour beer is really an evolution of the Radler. It’s also a great way to bring beer into typical spirit occasions and increase beer’s relevance.”

Top Note is crafted with the highest quality ingredients. The line of RTDs are non-GMO and include all-natural roots, fruits, herbs, spices and real cane sugar. No artificial colors or preservatives are used, all varieties are gluten free and contain half the sugar of standard mixers.

The Top Note Tonic ready-to-drink line is available for purchase online at topnotetonic.com in 4-packs of 8.5 oz.bottles. Each bottle delivers approximately 2 servings per beer cocktail.

About Mary Pellettieri



Pellettieri, a female beverage entrepreneur, has more than 20 years of experience and is deeply rooted in craft brewing. Early in her career, she taught sensory management at America’s oldest brewing school, the prestigious Siebel Institute of Technology. She later joined Goose Island and was part of the team that created and launched many of the brewery’s highly regarded labels, including Matilda, Sofie and 312. After eight years, she left Goose Island and continued in the category, working for Miller Coors and later authoring a book for the Brewers Association and providing consultation services to Argus Brewery, Virtue Cider and City Lights Brewing, among others.

While Pellettieri is running Top Note Tonic with her husband Noah Swanson, she continues to be active in the brewing industry. This January, she was selected as the Brewers Association’s first Quality Instructor. In addition, she regularly consults for craft brewers throughout the country.

About Top Note Tonic

Founded in 2014 and based in Milwaukee, Wis., Top Note Tonic is an all-natural line of mixers for beverage and cocktail enthusiasts who appreciate a bold flavor profile. Top Note Tonic offers three ready-to-drink flavors– Bitter Lemon, Indian Tonic Water and Ginger Beer. There are also five varieties of concentrates – Bitter Orange, Bitter Lemon, Gentian Lime, Indian Tonic and Ginger Beer. The Top Note Tonic name comes from the field of sensory science since top notes are the ephemeral aromas found in beer, wine and spirits that produce a multi-sensory experience. For more information, visit topnotetonic.com.