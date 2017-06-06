Cruzan Rum Celebrates Summer with ‘Cruzan Bucket List’

Chicago, IL (May 23, 2017) – Just in time for the kickoff of summer, Cruzan® Rum is excited to announce the launch of its “Cruzan® Bucket List,” a multi-channel marketing campaign encouraging rum fans to celebrate the moment – no matter how big or small – with family and friends of legal drinking age this season. Combined with the introduction of the brand’s newest flavor, Cruzan® Tropical Fruit Rum, it’s the perfect mindset to kick off summertime.

Inspired by the brand’s popular rum punch bucket cocktails, the new campaign offers a fun twist on the traditional concept of the bucket list, emphasizing not the grandiose, but the simple pleasures that make a summer memorable.

“Our bucket list isn’t just about taking a trip around the world or breaking a world record,” said Rashidi Hodari, Senior Marketing Director for Cruzan Rum. “It’s about exploring all of life’s flavors – whether that’s watching a sunset on the beach or simply catching up with an old friend while enjoying a refreshing Cruzan cocktail. There’s no time like now to start doing all the things you want to do, and the ‘Cruzan Bucket List’ offers the inspiration our fans need to start checking things off their lists.”

The “Cruzan Bucket List” campaign will come to life this season via multiple consumer touch-points including on and off-premise activations – where fans of legal purchase age can enjoy a Cruzan bucket cocktail – as well as public relations, social media and digital, including a dedicated site, www.CruzanBucketList.com, where rum fans can create their own personalized bucket lists and track their progress. The “Cruzan Bucket List” campaign will also include a consumer sweepstakes, which features a grand prize, all-expenses paid “Ultimate Bucket List Experience” trip to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the island Cruzan Rum calls home.

Coinciding with the launch of the new campaign, the brand is thrilled to announce the release of Cruzan® Tropical Fruit Rum, the newest offering in Cruzan’s extensive flavored rum portfolio. Cruzan Tropical Fruit Rum offers an authentic spirit bursting with the fresh flavors of the island it calls home – juicy pineapple, tart passionfruit, and sweet guava accented with bright notes of fresh citrus. Cruzan Tropical Fruit Rum is now rolling out nationwide for a suggested retail price of $10.99 per 750ml bottle.

For more information, visit www.CruzanRum.com, www.YouTube.com/CruzanRum, like us on www.facebook.com/CruzanRum or follow us on Instagram @CruzanRum. To enter the sweepstakes, check out www.cruzanbucketlist.com.

About Cruzan Rum

Named for the people of St. Croix (Crucians), Cruzan® Rum is a quality spirit, crafted for consumers to embrace all of life’s flavors surrounded by quality people. Cruzan Rum, distilled by the Nelthropp family, who has called the island home for eight generations, is a better tasting rum due to its ingredients and a unique five-column distillation process. Cruzan touts one of the cleanest-tasting rums in the industry – a characteristic derived from handcrafting a spirit with low levels of fusel oils, a by-product of the distillation process which, if not removed, can taint the smell and taste of the rum. Cruzan Tropical Fruit Rum joins the Cruzan portfolio of rums that include of Cruzan® Aged Light Rum, Cruzan® Aged Dark Rum, Cruzan® Black Strap Rum, Cruzan® Single Barrel Rum, Cruzan® Estate DiamondTM Dark Rum, Cruzan® Estate DiamondTM Light Rum, Cruzan® 151 Proof Rum, Cruzan® 9 Spiced Rum and 15 flavored rums. Cruzan Single Barrel Rum and Cruzan Aged Dark Rum were most recently recognized with gold medals in the 2017 Rum Masters awards, a prestigious blind taste-testing competition that chooses the best among rums worldwide in the light, dark, extra-aged, super-premium, and flavor categories.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As the world’s third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher’s, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith gin, and Midori liqueur. Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.