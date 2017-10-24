District Distilling Co. Offers Bottle-Your-Own Spirit Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 23, 2017) — Handmade gifts reign supreme during the holiday season, secondary only to spirits. This holiday season, Washington, DC’s District Distilling Co. introduces a handmade gift loved ones will actually want with a new Bottle-Your-Own-Spirit program with personalized labels.

The District’s first combined distillery, tasting bar and restaurant experience invites guests to tour the dramatic copper stills of the distillery, taste through District Distilling’s portfolio of DC-made spirits and learn about head distiller Matt Strickland’s unique distilling methods. Guests can now fill their own bottle of Strickland’s award-winning C&O Tradesman Whiskey, unfiltered and cask strength, from their choice of French Rhum or Apple Brandy casks, then personalize the bottle’s label by hand with a gift message or note. The Bottle-Your-Own-Spirit program provides a memorable handmade gift experience for any spirits enthusiast.

C&O Tradesman Whiskey is a tribute to the national historic canal that aimed to connect the Chesapeake and Ohio Valleys and the rich heritage of each region. Cask-finished in Porter Beer, French Rhum Agricole, and Apple Brandy barrels, C&O Whiskeys range from 48.9%-60% ABV while presenting flavors of sweet corn, caramel, vanilla, cocoa and a hint of peppery rye that sips smoothly.

The Bottle-Your-Own-Spirit program at District Distilling is currently featuring a 750ml bottle of C&O Tradesman Whiskey for $60. Additional spirit bottling experiences will be introduced in the months to come. The hand bottling experience is available Monday-Friday from 4pm-8pm and Saturday & Sunday noon-8pm at District Distilling Co. Reservations not required.

About District Distilling Company

District Distilling Company produces a premier line of D.C.-made spirits including Corridor Vodka, WildJune Western-Style Gin, Checkerbark Gin, Checkerbark Barrel Rested Gin, Backroom Bourbon, Backroom Rye, Buzzard Point Rum and Embassy Row Grappa. Its breathtaking 14th street facility houses its distillery featuring custom-made 12-foot copper pot still and 26-foot twin copper column system imported from Germany, all in the center of D.C.’s buzzing 14th and U street corridors. District Distilling Company provides guests a full spectrum of the culinary experience, allowing diners to enjoy expertly crafted cocktails using spirits distilled in-house, as well as, dishes centered around ingredients from the local bounty.

District Distilling Company is located at 1414 U Street, NW and is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to Midnight and Friday and Saturdays for bar and dinner service from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. The kitchen is open for weekend brunch service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please visit http://www.district-distilling.com/.