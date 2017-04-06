Eastside Distilling Expands into Alaska

PORTLAND, OR (April 5, 2017) — Eastside Distilling, Inc., the Portland, Oregon-based producer of award-winning craft spirits, today announced it has received its first order from Alaska for the company’s flagship product, Burnside Bourbon, as well as its Portland Potato Vodka, Barrel Hitch American Whiskey, and Below Deck Silver Rum.

“The residents of Alaska are in for a real treat as we bring our small-batch, hand-crafted spirits to the last frontier,” said Mel Heim, vice president of operations and master distiller for Eastside Distilling. “Our Burnside Bourbon is bottled at 96 proof, providing a bit of a kick for those cold winter nights, with cinnamon and oak flavors that make it an ideal sipping drink or to be mixed as a cocktail. They will also love the Northwest’s premium potato vodka, Eastside’s own Portland Potato Vodka. Oregon’s legendary water from the watershed of Mt. Hood gives our Portland Potato Vodka a crisp taste, with a note of minerals.”

“Meanwhile, our Barrel Hitch American Whiskey has a smooth body, with toasted oak flavor with hints of green apple and vanilla, that is a perfect sipper. Our small-batch Below Deck Spiced Rum mixes especially well with your favorite cocktail. We look forward to the continued expansion of Eastside’s portfolio as we continue to bring a piece of Portland’s best craft spirits to the rest of the world.”

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (OTCQB: ESDI) is located in Southeast Portland’s Distillery Row and has been producing high-quality, master-crafted spirits since 2008. Makers of award winning spirits, the Company is unique in the marketplace and distinguished by its highly decorated product line-up that includes Barrel Hitch American Whiskies, Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys. All Eastside spirits are master crafted from natural ingredients for unparalleled quality and taste. The Company is publicly traded under the symbol OTCQB: ESDI. For more information, visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com