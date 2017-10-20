Eastside Distilling Unveils Burnside Bourbon

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 19, 2017) — Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESDI) (“Eastside” or the “Company”), a producer of award-winning craft spirits, today announced first deliveries of its new Burnside Bourbon, a bourbon with five different carefully selected and complementary components that has been finished in rare Oregon Oak. Burnside Bourbon is the creation of Eastside’s Master Distiller Mel Heim and is the culmination of years of working with casks of Oregon Oak. The Burnside line of bourbon, whiskey and rye is unique in that all of the products are finished to varying degrees by being barreled in Oregon Oak prior to bottling. No other distillery follows this practice, in part because Oregon Oak barrels command a premium price due to the comparative scarcity of the wood, also known by the species name Garryanna.

The liquid itself is showcased in the vibrant new look of the Burnside Bourbon family of individually screen-printed bottles, designed in Portland by spirits branding firm, Sandstrom Partners, and produced locally.

“Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon is a special blend of straight bourbons and whiskies ranging in age and mash bills and with a finish of Garryana Oak,” said Mel Heim, Eastside’s Master Distiller. “It makes a savory bourbon for sipping or mixing. On the nose, you should sense a sweet biscuit scent with a bit of nuttiness, balanced with the dessert like spice of the Oregon Oak tannins. On the tongue, it will come across full bodied and seemingly low octane — despite being 92 proof — as the wood, toffee and vanilla all mingle nicely with that gentle spice of toasted Oregon oak. I really hope everyone will truly love our handiwork— it’s taken me years.”

You can find the new Burnside Bourbon at numerous locations throughout Oregon, or at one of Eastside Distilling’s Tasting Rooms.

The new branding for the Burnside family of bourbons and whiskeys was created by Portland-based spirits branding firm, Sandstrom Partners. Sandstrom’s branding unbundles Burnside Bourbon from the image of Major General Ambrose Burnside that was previously on the bottles and aligns it with Burnside Street. The street is a thriving hub of activity that’s alive with creative expression, art galleries, Powell’s Book, iconic record stores, and music venues that makes it the epicenter for one of Portland’s most celebrated music scenes. Burnside Bourbon’s new design, with its bold typography and unexpected color relationships, draws its inspiration from the music posters that papered the telephone poles along the busy street.

“Burnside Street is the artery that divides Portland’s North and South,” said Grover Wickersham, chairman and chief executive officer of Eastside Distilling. “In the old days it was associated with somewhat unsavory card rooms and the sailors who fanned out from the Burnside dock on the river. That is a heritage that might not be appropriate for bottled water, but I think it’s very suitable one for a whiskey.”

In December of 2016, Eastside entered into a strategic partnership with Sandstrom for spirits branding that extends to Eastside’s entire IP of existing and contemplated products. Sandstrom is a significant shareholder of Eastside and is represented on Eastside’s Board of Directors. The current release of the Burnside is the second of what Eastside anticipates will be many collaborations with Sandstrom.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESDI) is located in Southeast Portland’s Distillery Row and has been producing high-quality, master crafted spirits since 2008. Makers of award winning spirits, the company is unique in the marketplace and distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Barrel Hitch American Whiskies, Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys. All Eastside spirits are master crafted from natural ingredients for unparalleled quality and taste. The company is publicly traded under the symbol NASDAQ: ESDI. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

