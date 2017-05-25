Eight Oaks Craft Distillers to Launch Non-GMO Bourbon

On June 17th, 2017 Eight Oaks Craft Distillers will release their long awaited farm raised Bourbon.

Eight Oaks Bourbon begins life as non-GMO corn, wheat and rye raised on Eight Oaks farmland in the Lehigh Valley. This mash is fresh milled on site the day we cook it and then double distilled and aged in American White Oak barrels. The mash bill creates a soft, smooth, grain forward bourbon with notes of nutmeg and spice. All that’s left to do is sit back, sip and enjoy!

Customers will be able to purchase Eight Oaks Bourbon by the 375ML bottle for $29 at the distillery and at any of our farmers market locations listed on our website.

Eight Oaks Craft Distillers is a, veteran-owned, farm distillery located in New Tripoli, PA. They grow all their own non-GMO grains including wheat, rye, corn and barley to craft hand made spirits including Vodka, Gin, Rye Whiskey and Bourbon. Eight Oaks is also pairing up with Scholl Orchards for apple cider to make the original American spirit, Authentic Applejack. Finishing up the line is Eight Oaks Colonial Rum made with 100% molasses. More new products to come. Cheers!

The distillery is located at 7189 Route 309 in New Tripoli, PA. For more information visit the Eight Oaks website at www.eightoaksdistillers.com.