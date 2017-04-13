Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. Releases TX Whiskey in Georgia

FORT WORTH, TX (BUSINESS WIRE April 13, 2017) — Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. (F&R), North Texas’ premier artisanal distillery, today announced the release of TX Whiskey throughout the state of Georgia. TX Whiskey, was awarded “Best American Craft Whiskey” honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and has become wildly popular throughout Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

“Over the last few years, we have heard from a significant number of Georgians who had the opportunity to try TX Whiskey while in Texas, and had become fans,” said Troy Robertson, co-founder of F&R. “We can’t wait to share our whiskey with others across the state.”

Founded in 2010 by Leonard Firestone and Troy Robertson, F&R’s distillery is located near downtown Fort Worth and has become a popular attraction. TX Whiskey is known for its exceptionally smooth and flavorful taste as well as for a handmade bottle top which is adorned with leather received from several local cowboy boot makers.

“We create TX Whiskey batch by batch at the distillery following our proprietary formula. As whiskey constantly changes while maturing in our oak barrels, we immediately discovered, and came to enjoy, the art of producing TX Whiskey,” said Leonard Firestone, co-founder of F&R. “We love hearing people’s reactions when they first sample TX Whiskey. Typically, people will remark that they’ve never had such a smooth whiskey. That’s very rewarding, because it’s exactly what we hoped to accomplish.”

TX Whiskey retails for approximately $37 and is available in select retail stores and bars across the state. It is distributed by Savannah Distributing Company. “Introducing TX Whiskey to our Georgia retail partners is a very exciting endeavor,” said John Schorn, general manager of Savannah Distributing Company in Atlanta. “Representing TX Whiskey affords us the opportunity to further diversify our portfolio of award winning American craft spirits, while increasing our selection of those produced in Texas.”