Forty Creek Continues Announces Major Redesign

TORONTO, ON – Forty Creek, a brand known for reinvigorating the Canadian whisky category through innovation and attention to flavour, is debuting its first-ever packaging refresh this fall. Developed with input from Canadian whisky drinkers from across the country, the new packaging design reflects the quality of the award-winning whisky found inside each Forty Creek bottle.

Each new element of the design was chosen to help improve premium perceptions of the brand. The new Forty Creek packaging features a proprietary bottle, new aluminum cap,and an embossing that calls out the brand’s home province. Together, the new features give a physical manifestation to the innovative, premium, and bold characteristics that are at the heart of Forty Creek. Forty Creek proudly celebrates its Canadian heritage and the good place it comes from by increasing the prominence of the maple leaf in their logo.

“For Forty Creek, the new packaging was an opportunity to improve overall brand perceptions and to really communicate the premium quality in our range of whiskies,” said John Andersen, Senior Brand Manager, North American Whiskies. “We were fortunate to be able to engage with both Forty Creek and Canadian whisky fans on a personal level at focus groups in Hamilton, Toronto, and Calgary. Their feedback was instrumental in guiding the direction of our new packaging design. The result is something that is as special on the outside as the whisky is on the inside.”

New Forty Creek Barrel Select and Copper Pot bottles will begin to appear on shelves in the coming weeks. New packaging for Forty Creek Cream, Spike Honey Spiced, Double Barrel Reserve, and Confederation Oak is expected to roll out between the fourth quarter of 2017 and early 2018.

Forty Creek employed Claessen’s International, the renowned design and branding agency to bring the design and packaging to life.

Forty Creek’s new packaging is featured in the brand’s new :15s television spot, which will air to a national audience, running primarily during sports programming (MLB and MLS playoffs, NBA, NHL) with a secondary focus on late-night television. In the digital space, the ad is featured as pre-roll on YouTube, as well as on TSN and Rogers Sports net properties. The creative was developed by Cossette’s Toronto office, with Excelerator Media managing the media buy. National media relations for Forty Creek are managed by Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications Inc.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its affiliates ('Gruppo Campari'), is a major player in the global beverage sector, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. In 2014, The Group acquired Forty Creek Distillery Ltd., a Canadian spirits company with a portfolio of brands including whisky, vodka, brandy, rum and liqueurs. Internationally-recognized for its superior taste and quality, the multi-award winning Forty Creek Whisky serves as both the fastest growing brand in its category across North America and Canada's first successfully launched whisky brand in over 70 years.