Fresh Victor Expands Retail Footprint at Nugget Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (September 27, 2017) – Fresh Victor, the line of premium, natural chilled beverage blends for foolproof and delicious mixed drinks from Nine County Brands, Inc., today announced the expansion of its retail footprint across ten Nugget Markets in Northern California.

The addition of Nugget Markets marks the sixth authorized retail chain to carry Fresh Victor in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento Valley, including Mollie Stone’s Markets, Draeger’s Markets, Bianchini’s Market, Roberts Market, Piazza’s Fine Foods and The Willows Market.

“In our years of experience in the spirits and craft beverage industries, we recognized a lack of fresh and versatile options in the cocktail mixer category,” said Ken MacKenzie, Fresh Victor co-founder. “We created Fresh Victor to fill that void in the market with today’s ingredient-conscious consumers in mind – a fresh, high-quality mixer that would result in foolproof cocktails every time.”

The expansion comes fresh off the introduction of Fresh Victor’s newest flavor, Cactus Pear & Pomegranate – made with fresh squeezed lime juice, organic agave nectar, organic cane, filtered water, prickly pear puree and pomegranate juice – which joins the existing core product line of Mexican Lime & Agave, Three Citrus & Mint Leaf, Poblano Heat & Wild Lime and Pineapple & Ginger Root.

For more information, please visit Fresh Victor on Facebook.

About Fresh Victor

Fresh Victor is a premium, chilled foolproof mixer for spirits, wines or sparkling water, made with fresh fruit juices, organic agave nectar and organic cane sugar. Each 32-ounce bottle retails individually for $9.99 MSRP, contains 10+ servings of the gluten-free, non-GMO blends and contains no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Fresh Victor is currently available at select Northern California specialty grocers. For more information, please visit Fresh Victor on Facebook and Instagram.