Global Spirits Signs with Central Distributors Khortytsa Vodkas Now Available in Arkansas

New York, NY & Little Rock, AK (April 6, 2017) – Global Spirits USA, a privately held, international manufacturer and marketer of wines and spirits, has signed Central Distributors as its distributor of record to distribute Khortytsa Vodka in the State of Arkansas.

Together, Moon Distributors and Central Distributors of LittleRock represent Arkansas’ oldest, continuously operated alcohol distributor. Harry Hastings Sr. opened Moon Distributors in Little Rock in 1935, two years after alcohol was legalized once again with the repeal of Prohibition. In 1955 Moon Distributing purchased CentralDistributors. Today, Moon and Central remain family owned and operated,committed to providing their Arkansas customers and suppliers with the best service possible.

“Moon and Central distribute a separate product line, and we’re delighted to be the newest addition to Central’s portfolio of fine spirits,”notes Jim Amstutz, national sales director south, Global Spirits USA, LLC. “Central distributes in all wet areas of the state, which will give us significant distribution.”

Khortytsa is poised to gain traction in Arkansas.

“Khortytsa is a quality vodka at a terrific price point that is growing rapidly,” said Amstutz. “It is particularly popular with cost-conscious Millennial consumers.”

Ukraine’s famed Khortytsa (Hor-Ti-Tsa) Distillery is among the world’s best distilleries and located in Zaporozhe near Khortytsa Island. This ancient island’s history dates back thousands of years and reaches the roots of civilization. It is considered a sacred place in Ukraine and is of the country’s seven wonders.

Built in 2003, the Khortytsa Distillery is among the world’s finest distilleries. It uses a local organic filter containing schungite (a unique natural mineral) which allows it to get as close as possible to the structure of natural water. The filtration process is further enhanced with special birch and alder-tree charcoal and quartz sand.

Currently, there are four items within the Khortytsa line imported to the United States: Khortytsa Platinum, which isthe most popular item in the line, retailing for $9.99 per 750-mL; Khortytsa Ice, with a bottle color that changes when chilled, retails for $9.99 per 750-mL; Khortytsa Honey Pepper, which offers a spicy zing to a variety of cocktails,retails for $9.99 per 750-mL, and Khortytsa De Luxe for vodka connoisseurs, isa “super premium” vodka with a suggested retail of $23.99 for a 750-mL bottle.

About Global Spirits USA

A Fortune 500 Company in Europe, Global Spirits was established in 2008 and has offices in New York, Moscow and Kiev, employing over 5,000 people. The company’s annual volume exceeds 10 million cases, with distribution in over 80 countries. Global Spirits USA markets and distributes strategic brands including: Khortytsa Vodka (3rd largest selling international vodka brand*), LEAFOrganic Vodka, and Odessa V.S.O.P. Brandy.

For more information on Global Spirits USA, please visit http://globalspiritsus.com.