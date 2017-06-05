Goslings Rum To Debut America’s Cup Network Television Commercial

HAMILTON, Bermuda (June 1, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — For their first foray into national television advertising — and to honor the America’s Cup premiere in Bermuda — Goslings Rum has pulled out all the stops. They recruited an international team of filmmakers to create a finished product with a luster that befits their prestigious, slowly aged award-winning Black Seal Rum.

“I said, if we’re going to do this, we’re going to do it first class,” explained Malcolm Gosling, 7th generation President & CEO of Gosling-Castle Partners, Inc. “We put a world of care into our products; we need that to come through in the look and feel of this television commercial.”

First, Goslings’ advertising agency, Kelley & Company & Etc. developed the creative concept, wrote a script that juxtaposes the frenzied, whirlwind action of America’s Cup racing with the slow, quiet pace of rum gathering dust as it ages in oaken barrels. The contrast is jarring but captivating.

Then, to pull together a prodigious all-star team, agency owner, Glenn Kelley brought in veteran Executive Producer, Josh Reynolds who compiled a who’s-who list of top Hollywood talent:

Directing the project was Crispin Struthers who’s earned Oscar nominations for his work on “American Hustle” and “Silver Linings Playbook”.

The Cinematographer, Miguel Bunster, was flown in from Chile because of his lighting and camera work on features like “The Vineyard” as well as several international commercials. Elaborate sound effects were choreographed by British-born Oscar winner, Ben Wilkins, whose credits include “Whiplash”, “The Last Samurai” and “Star Trek.”

The “star” of the commercial is none other than Malcolm Gosling himself.

He reluctantly agreed to be filmed, strolling among the rows of barrels, to highlight their leisure aging process–as the editing cuts back and forth between his quiet footsteps and the loud chaos of the America’s Cup racing action.

There’s no dialogue other than the voice of renowned narrator, Ross Huguet, while an original music score composed by Anthony Marinelli weaves between the race commotion and the solitude. (Mr. Marinelli has composed, conducted and performed for over 80 motion pictures and was keyboardist on no less than Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”) The violinist who plays Marinelli’s blistering score is virtuoso, Paul Cartwright.

This mini-epic will be screened at the 35th America’s Cup venue in Bermuda during the races and on the NBC and NBCSN networks televised coverage of the grand event.

Two additional television commercials were shot and produced featuring Goslings award-winning rums (Black Seal Rum, Gold Seal Rum, Family Reserve Old Rum), their trademarked Dark ‘n Stormy® Cocktail and the very popular and fast growing Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, a zesty delicious tasting non-alcoholic beverage. Final Cut, Santa Monica, CA, filmed, edited and produced all three commercials.

Goslings Brothers Ltd. is Bermuda’s oldest business house and largest export company. In 1806, Englishman William Gosling, sent his son James to sea, bound for Virginia with 10,000 pounds Sterling worth of wines and spirits. After ninety days on becalmed seas the charter on the good ship, Mercury, ran out and James was diverted to Bermuda, where James decided to open a wine and spirits shop. Since 2004, seventh generation, E. Malcolm B. Gosling has been spearheading a major international expansion of the brand. Goslings offers four distinctive, award-winning products in its line: the flagship product, Goslings Bermuda Black Seal Rum, winner of the highest honor in the spirits industry, the Platinum Award, 96 Points, Superlative; Goslings Gold Bermuda Rum (available in select markets), a newly launched amber rum Goslings Gold Seal Rum; and the ultra-special, rare Goslings Family Reserve Old Rum, judged the #1 aged rum in the world. Goslings also markets a popular Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer in both regular and diet. And offers a Ready-To-Drink Dark ‘n Stormy® cocktail in a convenient 8.4 oz can. Dark ‘n Stormy ® is a registered legal trademark of Goslings Export (Bermuda) Limited, Hamilton, Bermuda.

Information about distribution and wholesalers please contact Castle Brands Inc., 800.882.8140, www.castlebrandsinc.com.