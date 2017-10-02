Heights Distilling Unveils New Vodka ‘Strange Night’

NEW YORK, NY – Heights Distilling announced Oct. 1 the launch of an exciting new product, Strange Night Vodka, available now to New York City bars and retailers.

Strange Night is a unique corn-based vodka that picks up a hint of adventure from a short fling in bourbon barrels at Heights’ microdistillery in the historic Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The process leaves Strange Night its airy vodka softness but adds delectable caramel and oak notes that can only reached through the use of small, 10-gallon craft barrels that were formerly used to age high-quality bourbon.

Strange Night is Heights’ first new product since changing ownership earlier this year and Heights Distilling CEO Nicholas Clayton said he is excited to bring it to New Yorkers’ tables and palettes.

“With so much creativity and authentic passion generated in this city, we felt like our first new product had to be a new kind of spirit that could weave the fresh taste of high quality vodka with the handcrafted flavors you get from distinguished whiskies,” Clayton said.

Strange Night Vodka’s packaging is also an homage to New York millennial life and the spontaneity of the smartphone generation.

“We wanted our labels to stand out from the vodka rack and really speak to our customers in a way that I feel craft beer has excelled at but many distillers shy away from,” he said.

