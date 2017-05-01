Hochstadter’s Rolling Whiskey Lounge Set to Tour U.S.

PHILADELPHIA, PA (April 2017) – The Cooper Spirits Company and the Hochstadter’s brand are introducing the Slow & Low Rock and Rye “Whiskey Delivery Van”; a tricked-out 1978 Chevy G20 that has been fully customized as a rolling cocktail lounge. Complete with a custom walnut bar featuring a keg of Slow & Low, leather bench seating, a booming sound system and orange tufted paneling, Slow & Low will be hitching their new wheels to events across the country and partnering with artists and photographers who share the brand’s sensibility for design and ingenuity. Embarking on its first cross-country tour this spring, the Slow & Low van will be hosting pop-up events at bars and venues across the U.S.A.

Noted photographer Asher Moss (@basementfox on Instagram) will be the wheelman for this epic American road trip. His lens captures the natural beauties of this country — its land and its women. His eye for talent will be in the driver’s seat as he chronicles the journey on @drinkslowandlow and displays his own photography from his recently released, Miss Lonely Vol. 1. at Slow & Low supported pop-up galleries.

The rolling road show inside will feature artwork from Oil&Ink, a traveling art exhibition that celebrates motorcycle heritage and culture. Oil&Ink exhibitions showcase prints, photography, paintings and other original works inspired by vintage motorcycles and the people who love them. Slow & Low cocktails will be served at Oil&Ink events all across the country.

“Known for creating new classics and reviving brands from a bygone era, The Cooper Spirits Company, is excited to be embarking on this experiential campaign that supports and honors American artistry,” said Robyn Greene, SVP Marketing & Innovation, The CooperSpirits Company. “An updated classic like the ’78 G20 is “the perfect vehicle,” to feature exhibits that share the vintage and handcrafted sensibilities of Slow & Low.”

Designed by LAND, based in Austin, TX, the #slowandlowvan #whiskywagon has beenmasterfully restored and custom outfitted by Bombshell Speed and Custom ofElgin, TX, with hand-painting done by Austin’s own Joe Swec. Outfitted with chain-stitched pillows from Ft. Lonesome and featuring a completely custom bar by woodworking craftsman, Aaron Michalovic, every detail of this vehicle showcases the finest purveyors of classic American art and design.

Van visitors will be able to knock back some cocktails with a sidecar of history… Slow & Low is a Rock and Rye and Rock and Rye’s heritage dates back to the early 1800s, when barkeeps in saloons would serve a shot of rye whiskey, often unaged and unpalatable to many, with a small bowl of rock candy which could be added by the customer to take the edge off. Later, to avoid the wrath of the growing temperance movement, the drink moved to pharmacy counters as a pre-bottled cure-all for the common cold, sniffles, sore throats, coughs and any manner of ailment. A straight rye Old-Fashioned inspired by a pre-Prohibition era recipe, Slow & Low can be enjoyed neat or over ice and comes in either a 100ml can ($3.99) or a 750ml bottle ($23.99).

Slow & Low’s Van is hitting the open road and will be visiting towns across the U.S., including Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Denver, Boston, Jersey City, West Palm Beach, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville and Venice. Join the ride @drinkslowandlowon Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About The Cooper Spirits Co.

The Cooper Spirits Co., founded in 2006 by the late Robert J. Cooper, a third-generation distiller, is an independent producer of innovative, integrity-driven spirits. The company was founded with the introduction of St-Germain, an artisanal French liqueur made from fresh elderflower blossoms, heralded as one of the most influential cocktail components of the last decade by the New York Times.

Cooper Spirits produces a portfolio of artisanal products, including: Slow & Low, based onAmerica’s original bottled cocktail, rock and rye, and made with aged straight rye, honey, navel oranges and a dose of rock candy and angostura bitters; Hochstadter’s Vatted Straight Rye Whiskey, the first rye whiskey to use the vatted designation; Hochstadter’s Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey, the first ultra-premium Hochstadter’s offering; Lock Stock & Barrel, one of the world’s finest expressions of 13 year and 16 year straight rye whiskey; and Crème Yvette, a rich berry liqueur handcrafted in France and called for by name in vintage cocktail books dating back to 1890. The Cooper Spirits Co. is based in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.cooperspirits.com.