Hornitos Tequila Introduces All-New Hornitos Cristalino

CHICAGO, IL (October 5, 2017) — Hornitos® Tequila officially announced the launch of new Hornitos® Cristalino on the heels of its latest marketing campaign, “A Shot Worth Taking,” which debuted on Mexican Independence Day. Hornitos Cristalino is a 100 percent blue agave tequila that is aged and filtered to produce an exceptionally smooth and crystal clear añejo – the first of its kind to be made available in the premium category.

Hornitos Cristalino starts as a triple-distilled añejo tequila, aged at least 12 months in traditional American white oak casks, before undergoing a unique process that filters and gently stirs the spirit to uncover the herbal, fresh, agave forward notes typical of a Plata tequila. This process maintains the complex character and sweetness derived from barrel-aging and thus achieves a more balanced and rounded profile. The final product produces honey and floral notes, with distinct vanilla and butterscotch flavors wrapped in toasted wood.

“Hornitos Cristalino is a versatile spirit with a complexity of flavor that appeals to tequila connoisseurs and smoothness that makes it highly approachable for those looking for an introduction to the tequila,” said Malini Patel, vice president of tequilas at Beam Suntory. “These unique qualities make Hornitos Cristalino ideal for everyday sipping, as well as for celebrating special occasions.”

Hornitos Cristalino is 80 proof and available for a suggested retail price of $29.99 for a 750mL bottle. The versatile tequila is best sipped on the rocks or neat or mixed in a cocktail with club soda and fresh grapefruit.

Hornitos continues to challenge the status quo and set new standards for how tequila is produced throughout its nearly 70-year history. This revolutionary approach is reflected within the brand’s newest premium tequila offering, its “A Shot Worth Taking” campaign, as well as recent innovations such as Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila, the first tequila to be aged like a whiskey.

About Hornitos® Tequila

Hornitos® Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos® family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco’s legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. He brought the celebrated spirit to new heights with the agave-robust Reposado, broke the rules to create a crystalline Plata and went above and beyond tequila standards to make an ultra-smooth and aromatic Añejo. Nearly 70 years later, Hornitos® continues to push the boundaries of tequila making with innovations such as the whiskey barrel aged Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila and now, Hornitos® Cristalino.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As the world’s third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher’s, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith gin, and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Hornitos® Tequila, 40% alc./vol. ©2017 Sauza Tequila Import Company, Chicago, IL

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.