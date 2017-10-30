Hudson Whiskey Announces First-Ever Private Barrel Program

NEW YORK, N.Y. — American craft whiskey pioneer, Tuthilltown Spirits has just completed its first-ever private barrel program where bars, restaurants, and retailers across the country personally-selected single barrels of Hudson Whiskey to be bottled and sold in their individual outlets. In celebration of the acquisition of the ground-breaking Hudson Valley-based distillery by independent family-owned Scottish distiller William Grant & Sons, Hudson Whiskey made available to select customers 40 casks of its acclaimed Hudson Four Grain Bourbon and 20 casks of its innovative Hudson Single Malt.

More than 100 guests representing 25 outlets were welcomed to Tuthilltown by co-founder Ralph Erenzo, given an in-depth look at the distillery’s grain-to-glass production by Hudson Whiskey Ambassador Han Shan, and finally guided through a hands-on tasting of a selection of single barrels by Hudson Whiskey chief distiller Brendan O’Rourke. Each guest was then given the chance to select their choice of a custom color wax enclosure in which each bottle would be hand-dipped, a famous feature of Hudson Whiskey since its introduction in 2006.

For customers who couldn’t make the trip to visit the beautiful distillery attached to the 1788 historic Tuthilltown grist mill in Gardiner NY, custom-built boxes containing samples representing a range of Hudson single barrels were shipped out to be tasted remotely. Enclosed with the whiskeys was comprehensive information on each individual barrel, along with a wax sample card with swatches of fifteen different color waxes to choose from.

“As Tuthilltown joins the William Grant & Sons family, with its 130 years of distilling heritage, we wanted to showcase the craft and consideration that goes into every barrel—and indeed every bottle—of Hudson Whiskey, and this was a perfect way to do that,” said Hudson Whiskey Ambassador Han Shan. “We took great care in selecting the pool of barrels from which customers would then be selecting their private barrels, and we’re very proud of every cask we are now bottling, and sealing with custom wax.”

While this fall will see the arrival of these unique expressions of Hudson Four Grain Bourbon and Hudson Single Malt at the participating outlets across the country, Hudson also shipped the first cases of its traditional Four Grain Bourbon and Single Malt expressions in the larger 750 ml bottles; until now only available in the 375 ml package in which Hudson was originally introduced.

Hudson Four Grain Bourbon is pot-distilled from an unusual mash bill of corn, rye, wheat, and malted barley, while Hudson Single Malt is pot-distilled from 100% malted barley. Both are aged in new charred oak, non-chill filtered, and bottled at 46% ABV/92 proof. A list of participating outlets is available upon request.

About Hudson Whiskey

Hudson Whiskey has become an iconic American Whiskey since it first hit the shelves in 2006. Since then, the pioneering craft distillery in New York’s Hudson Valley has been widely acclaimed not only for the quality of its whiskeys, but also for its ground-breaking status: as well as being the first legal whiskey distilled in New York state since Prohibition and sourcing 90% of its grains from within 60 miles of the distillery, Hudson’s signature Baby Bourbon was also the first ever New York State-produced bourbon. Hudson Whiskeys have an ABV of 46% and include a range of diverse and innovative marques including Hudson Baby Bourbon (RRP of $39.99 for 375ml, $49.99 for 750ml), Hudson Four Grain Bourbon (RRP of $49.99 for 750ml), Hudson Manhattan Rye (RRP of $49.99 for 750ml), Hudson Single Malt (RRP of $49.99 for 750ml), and Hudson Maple Cask Rye Whiskey (RRP of $54.99 for 750ml). For more information, visit www.hudsonwhiskey.com.

Hudson Whiskey, 46% alc/vol ©2017 Distributed by William Grant & Sons, Inc. New York, NY. Drink Responsibly.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world’s most awarded single malt Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as “Distiller of the Year” by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 11 times over the past 16 years.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the USA with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, Flor de Caña Rum, Art In The Age, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.grantusa.com.