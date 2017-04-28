Jim Beam Black Announces Barbershop Experience at Clermont Distillery

CHICAGO, IL (April 26, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — In anticipation of Kentucky’s annual Derby season, Jim Beam Black® is helping fans elevate their style with a limited-time barbershop pop-up at the Jim Beam® American Stillhouse. Visitors will be offered complimentary hair cuts and men’s beard trims from 5th generation Philadelphia-based barbershop, The Duke, from 9-5 p.m. on May 4 and 5.

With more than 12 combined generations of experience in both bourbon and barbering, Jim Beam and The Duke are providing an experience that combines both heritage and tradition for the city’s most historic event. To ensure that guests are looking and feeling their best for the big race, services will be available to anyone of legal-drinking age.

The Jim Beam Black barbershop pop-up is the first of a series of nationwide events taking place throughout the summer of 2017. The world’s highest-rated bourbon according to the 2016 International Wine & Spirits Competition* is partnering with well-known barbershops in nine cities across the country to host events centered around elevating your style, through grooming and through your cocktail choice.

“We’re traveling across the country, starting right here in Kentucky, to show our fans that it doesn’t take much to elevate your taste and style,” said Fred Noe, Jim Beam’s 7th Generation Master Distiller. “Jim Beam Black, one of my personal favorites, is a delicious extra-aged bourbon to sip on if you’re looking for a more flavorful drink choice for the big race.”

In addition to complimentary hair cuts and beard trims, the barbers at the Jim Beam Black barbershop experience will provide hair curling and makeup touch-ups to women visiting the distillery as well. Services for both men and women will be offered on a first-come first-served basis throughout the course of the two-day experience.

Jim Beam Black is a premium Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with a more flavorful character made to be sipped and savored. At 86 proof, this bourbon is aged longer than original Jim Beam Bourbon in the same white oak barrels, giving it a full-bodied flavor with smooth caramel and warm oak notes.

Tours of the Jim Beam American Stillhouse will also be available to visitors throughout the week. A variety of tour options that allow guests to participate in the full bourbon production process – from mixing grains to bottling your own Jim Beam product – are available at www.JimBeam.com.

To learn more about the Jim Beam Black and the barbershop experience, follow Jim Beam on Twitter @JimBeam, Instagram @jimbeamofficial and Facebook at www.Facebook.com/JimBeam.

*Awarded International Wine & Spirits Competition’s Bourbon Trophy. All trademarks are the property of their respective owner

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As the world’s third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher’s, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith gin, and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

About The Duke

The Duke is the modern man’s answer to a classic barbershop venue. Established by 5th generation owner and Master Barber, William Brown, the barbershop was created in response to the growing demand for upscale grooming services in the Philadelphia area. The Duke specializes in traditional shaves with hot lather, trims, haircuts and more and is home to several of Philadelphia’s most talented men’s barbers.

About the Jim Beam American Stillhouse

Nestled in the rolling foothills of Clermont, Kentucky, the Jim Beam American Stillhouse provides an intimate look at the world’s No. 1 bourbon. Visitors are immersed in more than 220 years of Beam family heritage through a series of educational bourbon tastings and in-depth guided tours. For those looking to enjoy Jim Beam whiskies in a whole new way, the new Jim Beam® Bourbon Bar located on Beam Hill delivers a best-in-class cocktail experience. Guests can also enjoy bourbon-inspired Kentucky fare at Fred’s Smokehouse, which is named after seventh generation master distiller and great-grandson of Jim Beam, Fred Noe. Monthly “Distillery Days” offer everything from blue grass concerts to cocktail classes, offering guests even more reason to come as friends and leave as family.

The Jim Beam American Stillhouse is open Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed on New Year’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

For more information or to reserve your tour tickets online, visit the Jim Beam American Stillhouse online at JimBeam.com. Or, like Jim Beam American Stillhouse on Facebook and follow @JimBeam on Twitter.