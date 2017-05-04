NEW YORK, NY (May 2, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — Jura Whisky today announced the launch of Jura 10, a Unique Island Whisky, Launches in U.S. Markets, an exceptional Island Single Malt Scotch Whisky and the first release in Jura’s new core line for the U.S. Hailing from one of the oldest distilleries in Scotland, this whisky marries peated and unpeated malt with a Sherry cask finish to create a spirit that is a long way from ordinary.

Jura 10 is handcrafted on the Isle of Jura, a rugged, elemental island nestled a few miles off the West Coast of Scotland. Home to around 200 Islanders, one road, one pub and one distillery, Jura was once described by author George Orwell as the ‘most un-get-at-able’ place due to its remote location. Established in 1810, Jura whisky has been crafted on its island home for over two centuries.

Jura 10 is now available in the US. A touch of peat brings a rich and rounded balance of subtle smoky notes with a sweet Sherry cask finish.

“The launch of the new Jura 10 celebrates our heritage of whisky-making,” said Graham Logan, Jura Distillery Manager. “The craft of producing great whisky has been at the heart of Jura’s close-knit community for hundreds of years and we look forward to sharing the long-standing traditions and unmistakable flavors of Jura 10’s island home with the world.”

While many distilleries create either peated or unpeated whiskies, Jura 10 marries together the best of both for a truly unique Island Single Malt that is subtly smoky with a sweet Sherry cask finish. It is matured for ten years in American White Oak ex-bourbon barrels with an aged Oloroso Sherry cask finish.

Copper gold in color, Jura 10 has aromas of fruit, cracked pepper and dark chocolate, followed by nectarines, ginger and freshly ground coffee on the palate with a subtle touch of smoke on the finish. With its rich and rounded balance of subtle smoky notes and sweet Sherry cask finish, Jura 10 serves as a beautiful welcome to the Island and its whisky for those new to Scotch.

Jura 10 is available at retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $54.99 per 750ml bottle. To learn more, please visit jurawhisky.com or follow @jurawhiskyus on Instagram and Facebook.

About Jura

Sometimes wild, yet always beautiful, Jura is a small island off the West Coast of Scotland. Rough, rugged and elemental, it’s only a few miles from the mainland, though to visitors it can feel like an entire world away. The island’s single road leads to the distillery and island’s only pub which lie at the heart of Jura’s small but passionate community of around 200 people.

Established in 1810, the distillery fell into disrepair and closed in 1901. In 1963, after years of economic depression, the islanders felt it high time to revive the economy by rebuilding Jura’s distillery from scratch; a monumental feat achieved through determination, endeavor and true community spirit.

On a mission to produce a spirit unlike anything else, the distillery manager William Delmé-Evans, went to extreme lengths to ship unusually tall stills to an island which has been called ‘the most un-get-at-able place’ (by George Orwell, author of 1984, written in a remote farmhouse on Jura). You see, the taller the still, the purer the spirit. It’s the reason why you can taste the difference in every drop.

Since then, the distillery has flourished, producing expertly crafted, award-winning whisky, as unique as the island it comes from.