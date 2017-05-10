Justin King Joins MGP’s Alcohol Sales Team

ATCHISON, KS (May 8, 2017) —MGP, a leading U.S. supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, has announced the appointment of Justin King to the position of craft alcohol sales manager.

Over the past seven years, King has achieved widespread recognition as a highly skilled and knowledgeable master distiller for Ole Smokey Moonshine, Gatlinburg, Tenn. While in this role, he combined product formulation, production and marketing experience to increase brand value and sales. He also acquired extensive knowledge of governmental regulatory controls and procedures that apply to the distilled spirits industry.

“Justin’s broad skillset in distillery operations, from product development all the way through sales, will be valuable as he focuses on working with our craft alcohol customers to assist them in reaching their business objectives,” said David Dykstra, vice president of alcohol sales and marketing. “We are extremely pleased to have him on our team, as his background and talents further strengthen our capabilities to serve a growing segment within the distilled spirits market.”

King has been featured in several prominent business, industry and mainstream news publications, including Forbes, The New York Times, Tasting Panel Magazine, Booze Traveler, History of Moonshine, and How It’s Made. He received the American Distilling Industry’s Best in Class Moonshine award in 2013, and was the gold medal winner in the International Spirits Award competition in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Prior to joining Ole Smokey Moonshine, King served as concrete design engineer for A&W Ready Mix, Sevierville, Tenn., from 2005 to 2010. His educational background includes attendance at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he majored in mechanical engineering.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science and backed by a long history of experience. The company’s proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company’s facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.