Lord Calvert Canadian Whisky Expands Line of Products

St. Louis, MO (April 12, 2017) – Lord Calvert® Canadian Whisky has announced the addition of two new variants to its line of Canadian whiskies. Lord Calvert Black® and Lord Calvert Spiced Peach® are hitting the market this spring and will be available in select markets across the country where Lord Calvert is sold.

Lord Calvert Black offers the mild oak and sherry essence you would expect from smooth Canadian whisky yet heightened by its premium blend, giving it subtle hints of caramel, vanilla and spice. Serving suggestion includes mixing with ginger ale for a refreshing Canadian twist.

Lord Calvert Spiced Peach brings a fresh peach twist to the smooth flavor of the original Lord Calvert with a hint of vanilla and cinnamon spice. Serving suggestion includes mixing with iced tea for a new take on a traditional combination of flavors.

“These two new variants are growing the Lord Calvert family of products and offering something new for consumers of Canadian whisky,” said Fletcher Buchman, brand manager at Luxco. “We have seen growth in these categories – both Canadian whisky and flavored whisky – and by bringing innovative variants to markets where there is already current interest in Canadian whisky, we can set the brand apart.”

Lord Calvert Black is bottled at 80 proof and Lord Calvert Spiced Peach at 70 proof. Both are available in 750ml, with Spiced Peach also available in 50ml and 1.75L.

Lord Calvert Canadian Whisky is distilled in the heart of Canada, offering a smooth flavor with a touch of sweetness from a mixture of rye, corn, wheat and barley mash aged for 36 months. The brand recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

For more information about this product, please visit facebook.com/LordCalvertCanadian, LordCalvert.com or Luxco.com.

About Luxco

Luxco, Inc. is a leading producer, importer and marketer of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of our consumers, associates and business partners. Founded in St. Louis in 1958, where it is headquartered, it is owned and operated by the Lux family. Its portfolio of brands include: Juarez Tequila & Triple Sec, Pearl Vodka, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Arrow Cordials, El Mayor Tequila, Ezra Brooks & Rebel Yell Bourbons, Lord Calvert Canadian Whisky, St. Brendan’s Irish Cream, Salvador’s Cocktails, Yago Sant’ gria and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company, visit www.luxco.com.