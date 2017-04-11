Luxco Announces New Tequila Distillery in Mexico

St. Louis, MO (April 11, 2017) – St. Louis-based Luxco announced today that the company is finalizing construction on a new tequila distillery in Mexico. The distillery, DGL Destiladores (Destiladora González Luxco), is located just outside the city of Arandas, in the highlands of Jalisco – a prime location for the superior agave used in these premium tequilas. DGL continues the decades-old partnership in making tequila between the Lux and González families.

Construction on the eight-acre (3.5 hectare) facility is expected to be completed soon with distillation planned for mid-summer. The new distillery, in true González tradition, will use the same methodology to produce award-winning 100% agave tequila as the family’s Destiladora González González (DGG) has been using for more than 150 years. Alfonso Dominguez Zamudio, who brings extensive experience and has previously worked at DGG, will be the distillery manager working under the guidance of master distiller Rodolfo González.

“We are thrilled to once again join forces with the González family, our longtime tequila partners on this distillery and continue servicing our collective need for high-quality, 100% agave tequila,” said Donn Lux, Luxco Chairman and CEO. “Luxco has seen incredible growth in our tequila portfolio, especially in the Exotico and El Mayor brands, and this new distillery will allow us to further expand our production and enhance the brands.”

DGL will employ approximately 35 employees once fully operational and will have the cooking capacity for 60 tons of agave in pot stills. Luxco and the González family will continue to work together to grow and source the Weber Blue Agave the González family has been growing for three generations and used to produce El Mayor and Exotico tequilas.

“Our partnership with Luxco extends decades and we are pleased to continue to share our legacy and tequila-crafting skills at DGL,” said Rodolfo González, master distiller at Destiladora González González. “From field to bottle, our lifelong passion for the art of crafting tequila shines through in our brands.”

Award-winning El Mayor and Exotico tequilas have earned top accolades at the 2017 Global Tequila Master awards, the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) and have won double gold in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, among others.

For more information about El Mayor and Exotico tequila, please visit www.elmayor.com and www.exoticotequila.com.

About Luxco

Luxco, Inc. is a leading producer, importer and marketer of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of our consumers, associates and business partners. Founded in St. Louis in 1958, where it is headquartered, it is owned and operated by the Lux family. Its portfolio of brands include: Juarez Tequila & Triple Sec, Pearl Vodka, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Arrow Cordials, El Mayor Tequila, Ezra Brooks & Rebel Yell Bourbons, Lord Calvert Canadian Whisky, St. Brendan’s Irish Cream, Salvador’s Cocktails, Yago Sant’ gria and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company, visitwww.luxco.com.