The Macallan Unveils Single Cask Range

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Macallan has unveiled the Exceptional Single Cask range – an unprecedented range, available in select international markets, which invites consumers to explore the diversity of styles of The Macallan, taking them on a virtual journey of discovery of the Whisky Makers bench.

This exclusive range of single cask whiskies, showcases the depth and diversity of The Macallan. Each whisky revealing a particular character, a subtly different flavor or an aroma in the background making each one truly unique and never to be repeated.

The Macallan’s Exceptional Single Cask range presents a timeless moment and is inspired by these most extraordinary sensory discoveries. This range is an exploration into the captivating world of our Whisky Makers; and entices you to take a journey of discovery through this stunning array of Macallan whiskies sampled and bottled straight from the cask.

“At the heart of The Macallan Estate sits the sample room, and within it the Whisky Maker’s bench; the place where inspiration and dedication come together in the creation of The Macallan single malt,” said Charlie Whitfield, Manager of Brand Education and Prestige Whiskies at The Macallan. “Over years, and even centuries, an incredibly diverse range of whisky samples have graced the Whisky Maker’s bench. This stunning new range, bottled at cask strength, presents those particular cask samples which have taken our Whisky Makers by surprise. The Macallan’s Exceptional Single Cask range provides an opportunity to experience these moments.”

Bottles from seven separate Sherry-seasoned casks will initially be released in the USA in November 2017. The casks were filled between 1995 and 2004, resulting in whiskies ranging in age between 12 and 22 years. Each cask displays distinctive character that reveals rich Macallan aromas, flavors and natural colors.

The Macallan Exceptional Single Cask range is now available in USA with an estimated retail price range between $250 and $1,300.

For further information visit singlecask.themacallan.com.