Mezcales de Leyenda Introduces Two New Artisanal Mezcal Expressions

New York, NY (March 28, 2017) – Mezcales de Leyenda announces the expansion of its growing artisanal mezcal line with two new expressions sourced from Agave in two different Mexican states – Puebla and San Luis Potosí. With this introduction, Mezcales de Leyenda now offers five different mezcals, from five different regions, using five different types of agave plants — all of which are certified USDA Organic and Fair Trade Certified; the only brand to carry such designations.

The two new expressions join Mezcales de Leyenda’s current offerings, which consist of premium mezcals produced in Oaxaca, Durango, and Guerrero. Each mezcal is formed by long-time mezcal crafters using the traditional and sustainable methods that are specific to each region. Each of these makers has created a mezcal of not only the finest quality, but ones that also preserve the time-honored processes from harvest to distillation, succeeding in maintaining the craftsmanship and integrity of true mezcal.

The first of the two new mezcals is Puebla, which is produced from agave poatorium, or “Tobala.” One of only two mezcals currently produced in Puebla, this rich and earthy mezcal represents this region well. The agaves are cooked in a lava rock-lined pit for four days, then fermented in open-air oak vats, and double-distilled in a copper alembic still. The liquid exudes herbaceous aromas with some peat-like smoke and a flavor profile hinting at caramel, citrus and apple peel.

To the north, San Luis Potosí comes from salmiana agave grown on the rocky and arid central Mexican plateau. The agaves here are cooked in traditional clay ovens for two days, then fermented in natural vats for four days before being copper distilled. The nose on this mezcal is herbal and contains notes of bell peppers and jalapenos, with strong yet slightly sweet mineral hues and a gentle smoke flavor.

“As a Mezcal that was founded in Mexico and is also owned by Mexicans, we feel tremendous pride that we are able to pay homage to our rich heritage by sharing and highlighting these expressions from different regions,” said Danny Mena, co-founder of Mezcales de Leyenda.

Puebla and San Luis Potosí are available in limited quantities at a suggested retail price of $84.99 and $79.99 respectively. For more information on Mezcales de Leyenda, please visit http://www.mezcalesdeleyenda.com.

About Mezcales de Leyenda

