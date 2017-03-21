Michter’s Master Distiller Pamela Heilmann Approves 2017 Release of 10 Year Bourbon

LOUISVILLE, KY (March 21, 2017) — Shortly after the induction of Michter’s Master Distiller Emeritus Willie Pratt into Whisky Magazine’s Hall of Fame, Michter’s Master Distiller Pamela Heilmann is celebrating with the release of Michter’s 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

In a ceremony held in New York on February 28th, Whisky Magazine inducted Willie Pratt as the 40th member of its Hall of Fame. The one other Hall of Fame inductee that day was Julian Van Winkle.

“Willie is like a walking bourbon encyclopedia, and it’s fitting to release our 10 Year Bourbon after his Hall of Fame induction,” said Heilmann. This marks the first special release of a Michter’s bourbon during Heilmann’s tenure as Master Distiller.

“Willie is an inspiration to all of us who have had the opportunity to work with him,” said Joseph J. Magliocco, Michter’s President. “The quality of this terrific 10 Year Bourbon release underlines Pam’s commitment to uphold the incredibly high standards Willie has set for all Michter’s releases.”

Upon her promotion at Michter’s in 2016, Heilmann became the first woman to serve as Master Distiller at a Kentucky Distillers’ Association distillery since Prohibition. Prior to her years at Michter’s, she ran Booker Noe Distillery, at that time the largest bourbon distillery in the world, where she was Distillery Manager.

The suggested U.S. retail price per 750ml bottle of Michter’s 10 Year Bourbon is $120.

Michter’s Distillery is located in the Shively section of Louisville, Kentucky, the heart of the American whiskey industry. It makes highly acclaimed, limited production whiskeys that have been subject to allocation because demand has exceeded supply. Michter’s is renowned for its small batch bourbon, single barrel bourbon, single barrel rye, and small batch American whiskey. In 2015, Michter’s was named the seventh Heritage Member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, thereby becoming the first distiller in 33 years to achieve that status. For more information, please visit www.michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.