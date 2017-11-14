Milestone Brands Acquires Brand Rights of Naranja

AUSTIN, Texas — Milestone Brands LLC, premium spirits company formed in early 2016, continues to achieve portfolio growth with the acquisition of Naranja, re-launching in January 2018. Naranja, meaning “orange” in Spanish, will be produced by La Madrileña, a Mexican corporation and brand owner of Controy, original creators of the Mexican orange liqueur.

Maintaining its original recipe, the orange liqueur and margarita story date back to 1941 in Ensenada, Mexico, when Don Carlos Orozco used the spirit to make a drink for Margarita Henkel, daughter of a German ambassador. The premium orange liqueur is renowned for its fine balance of bitter and sweet, perfectly complementing authentic Mexican cocktails.

“As the tequila category continues to grow, we feel Naranja will play a significant role using a recipe and package that speak to the heritage of Mexico,” said Eric Dopkins, founder and CEO of Milestone Brands LLC. “We will be proud to spread the message that authentic margaritas must use ingredients from Mexico.”

Milestone Brands LLC signed an exclusive, long-term production agreement with La Madrileña, and acquired brand rights from Stewart Skloss and Pura Vida LLC. Skloss, Chairman of Pura Vida LLC, will retain a minority position in the Naranja brand. “I’m thrilled about the acquisition for this truly authentic brand and look forward to supporting the Milestone team on Naranja’s projected growth,” said Stewart Skloss.

Milestone Brands LLC can be credited for Dulce Vida Spirits’ growth, selling over 35,000 nine-liter cases and growing nearly 500% since acquiring the brand in June 2016. The Dulce Vida organic tequila portfolio also includes their Lime, Grapefruit and Pineapple Jalapeño flavored tequilas, which use real fruit infusion for a unique low-carb and low-calorie alternative. Additionally, newly launched American Born Whiskey and Moonshine continue growth under Milestone Brands LLC.

ABOUT MILESTONE BRANDS LLC

Milestone Brands LLC, premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, was founded in February 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As a national spirits supplier and acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands, Milestone Brands’ portfolio includes Dulce Vida Spirits, parent company of the world’s only 100 proof, USDA certified organic tequila, and American Born, a family of whiskey and moonshine products that honor the tradition and spirit of America.