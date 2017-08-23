MTV’s Rob Dyrdek Co-Founds Black Feather Whiskey

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (August 15, 2017) – Black Feather Whiskey announces the official launch of their new 86-proof American bourbon. Founded by three successful media and entertainment platform founders, Jeremy Rawle and Travis Pastrana from the Nitro Circus franchise; and investor Rob Dyrdek, known for his shows on MTV in which he has both starred in and produced, the three set out to create a reliable, hardworking, everyday American whiskey and apply their lifestyle lens to an exclusively product-centric industry.

“We founded Black Feather Whiskey for those wanting a whiskey with some soul. Those who aren’t afraid of hard work or getting their hands dirty. Those who want a whiskey that’s as much of a workhorse as they are.” said Jeremy Rawle, Chief Executive Officer Black Feather Whiskey. “It’s about living what you love—finding that creative fire to forge ahead and make things happen.”

As a true whiskey workhorse, Black Feather was created to be accessible and welcoming to all levels of whiskey drinking – aficionados, explorers, and new bloods. It’s satisfyingly strong. It lets you know it’s there, but it’s not going burn or scare you away. It can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail. “As whiskey lovers, we wanted to make a smooth ride of a whiskey you don’t have to work to drink. It starts big with an 86-proof kick, then an easy-going, sugar-char finish,” said Rawle.

Black Feather will leverage the team’s heritage and expertise in building high quality products and experiences to bring the brand to life. Preferring to let their actions speak more than words, the Black Feather team will be engaging their fan base by delivering compelling content series and events, highlighting the artists, craftsmen, creators, tradesmen and doers who were forged by creative fires. These bold blooded honors the past by fearlessly making their own version unapologetically living everything they love.

“I am not only excited for the opportunity to invest, but also to step into the active advisory role to help support bringing this whiskey life,” said Rob Dyrdek, Co-Founder of Black Feather Whiskey. “I am incredibly selective about the companies I partner with, however Black Feather immediately rose above, due to the innovative and passionate group of individuals driving the brand that embody this “Do-or-Dier” spirit.”

Black Feather Whiskey is made with handpicked allotments from Indiana, bottled in Houston, Texas and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The first American Bourbon offer is available in 750 ml bottle at $30.00. Beginning this July, Black Feather Whiskey will be available in Texas and Utah with California and Colorado and online orders to follow in the coming months.

About Black Feather Whiskey

Inspired by the past, but made for today, Black Feather is the American Workhorse Whiskey for those fueled by creative fires. The lifelong friends and founders wanted to create a quality craft product that was still accessible and welcoming to everyone. It starts big with an 86-proof kick, and rewards you with an easy-going, sugar-char finish. It’s an all occasions, great tasting, hardworking, premium, understated, right in every way for everyone whiskey. The stories they share and their passion for the details makes it the go-to for the whiskey drinker who demands something a little more. Welcome to the Featherhood.