Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company Celebrates Cinco de Mayo With Clean Label Margarita Mix

Fort Pierce, FL (May 3, 2017) – Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced today that it has a healthy alternative for those looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo: a three-ingredient, clean label, Margarita Mix made with fresh limes, water, and Florida pure cane sugar. Paired with a quality tequila and a good shaker, Natalie’s Margarita Mix creates the holiday’s classic cocktail, but free of the over-sweetness, high calories and hangover producing impurities found in other mixers.

“Most store-bought bottled or powdered Margarita mixes feature a long list of ingredients filled with additives like high fructose corn syrup, cellulose gum, and food colorings,” said Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice’s Director of Marketing, Natalie Sexton. “Natalie’s Margarita Mix is different. We use three simple ingredients for a cocktail with a fresh clean taste that will be the life of any Cinco de Mayo party!”

From the sweet Strawberry Basil to the spicy Blood Orange Jalapeno, Natalie’s has also created a series of Margarita drink recipes for every taste.

Like all of Natalie’s clean label juices, Natalie’s Margarita Mix is freshly handcrafted in small batches, and must be kept refrigerated. The mix contains no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no additives and no GMOs. It is also made to order.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a women-owned and family-operated business that has brought only the highest quality, honestly sourced, citrus juices and blends to the market for the past 27 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh using hand-picked fruits and vegetables with minimal processing. The juices, which come in a variety of sizes and tastes, are distributed in 33 states across the U.S. and over 24 different countries worldwide.