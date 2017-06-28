Novo Fogo Expands To Europe

(SEATTLE, WA) June 22, 2017 — Novo Fogo, a producer of USDA-certified organic cachaças in Brazil’s Paraná state, has secured distribution of its spirits in Europe, launching in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and France. Novo Fogo’s founder and CEO, Dragos Axinte, kicked off the brand in Europe with a 5-city tour to share his “Why Cachaça Matters” educational seminar with industry professionals at bars in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, Amsterdam, and Paris.

Novo Fogo differentiates itself with a product line of organic cachaças that are aged in repurposed American oak bourbon barrels, the preferred wood for barrel-aging cachaça in Brazil. Novo Fogo’s first expressions available in Europe are:

Novo Fogo Silver Cachaça , rested for 1 year in stainless steel

, rested for 1 year in stainless steel Novo Fogo Chameleon , aged for 1 year in American oak

, aged for 1 year in American oak Novo Fogo Barrel-Aged Cachaça , aged for 2 years in American oak

, aged for 2 years in American oak Novo Fogo Tanager Cachaça, aged for 1 year in American oak and finished in legally-sourced Brazilian zebrawood casks

“We are delighted to share the joys of organic and barrel-aged cachaça with bartenders and cocktail imbibers in Europe,” says Axinte. “The cachaça category is well-recognized on the continent, and alongside our terrific distribution partners we look forward to expanding the role that artisanal cachaça plays. Personally, I’m looking forward to sharing our background of conscientious farming and distillation with our new European audiences; the Old World has already raised the bar in sustainable sourcing and consumption, so I know that our story of doing well by doing right will be well received.”

An independent company that wholly owns its distillery, brand, and U.S. import operations, Novo Fogo has partnered with the following importers in Europe: Left Hand Spirits in France, Bart’s Bottles in Netherlands, and Barkonsult in Scandinavia. Novo Fogo will launch distribution in several other European countries later in 2017.

ABOUTNOVO FOGO

Credited as the most passionate steward of barrel-aged cachaça in the USA, NovoFogo produces USDA-certified organic cachaças at their zero-waste distillery in the small town of Morretes, in Brazil’s Paraná state. The Novo Fogo distillery and sugarcane plantation are nestled in the heart of the largest protected patch of the Atlantic Rainforest, where the coastal mountains meet the sea. Novo Fogo distills fresh sugarcane juice into cachaça, Brazil’s national spirit, using methods that prioritize environmental and human sustainability in its production. Their cachaças reflect this coastal rainforest terroir with flavors of banana, lime blossom, coffee, and sea salt. Extending this ethos of sustainability to its cocktail audience, Novo Fogo has been a trailblazer for sponsoring health and wellness initiatives for spirits industry members and insists that a balanced cachaça cocktail is a delightful accompaniment to an equally-balanced lifestyle.

Find Your Own BrazilianZenÔby visiting www.novofogo.com.