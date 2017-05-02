Old Forester Statesman Bourbon To Be Featured in ‘Kingsman’ Film Sequel

LOUISVILLE, KY (May 1, 2017) – America’s first bottled bourbon, Old Forester, is known for being full of character. But this time, Old Forester is introducing a new type of character – a straight bourbon whiskey – Old Forester Statesman, which will debut in acclaimed filmmaker Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming 20th Century Fox film “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and will be available for film fans and bourbon aficionados to enjoy August 2017.

In “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” our heroes face a new challenge when their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage. Their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the U.S. called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. The Statesman, based in Louisville, Kentucky, act as Master Distillers to hide their true identity.In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy. The sequel to “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars original cast members Colin Firth, Taron Egerton and Mark Strong, and introduces new cast members Jeff Bridges, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Halle Berry and Julianne Moore.

“Bourbon is an American tradition that Old Forester has celebrated for five generations, and we’re proud to reinforce the authenticity of the characters, The Statesman, as bourbon distillers,” said Campbell Brown, President of Brown-Forman.

“When choosing partners for the Kingsman brand, I look for excellence, integrity and taste. Old Forester is my first partner who takes the taste requirement to the next level,” said Matthew Vaughn.

Old Forester chose a unique taste profile when selecting the Statesman bourbon specifically for the film. Taking inspiration from the dynamic characters, Old Forester Statesman offers bold flavor blended to a smooth 95 proof, resulting in an exceptional balance of heat and spice.

Celebrating the film’s inclusion of Louisville, Kentucky, as home of the Statesman, Louisville’s Mayor, Greg Fischer, declared the premiere date of September 22 as Statesman Day in the city.

An exclusive sneak peek of the film which highlights Old Forester’s Statesman bourbon and Kentucky will debut to fans at the Kentucky Derby this Saturday. Jeff Bridges, lead Statesman as “Champ” in the film will be in attendance at this year’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs and attendees at the track will be the first people in the world able to sample this new product.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” will be in theaters on September 22, and Statesman will be available for purchase in the U.S. in August. For more information, please visit www.oldforester.com.

About Old Forester

Old Forester is Brown-Forman’s founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged “There is nothing better in the market.” The Old Forester Distillery will celebrate Brown’s innovative spirit and his commitment to making the highest quality bourbon.

About Twentieth Century Fox

One of the world’s largest producers and distributors of motion pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Film produces, acquires and distributes motion pictures throughout the world. These motion pictures are produced or acquired by the following units of the studio: Twentieth Century Fox, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox International Productions, and Twentieth Century Fox Animation/Blue Sky Studios.

About Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughnis a leading British filmmaker who has produced, written and directed an impressive array of films. Vaughn began his career as producer with Guy Ritchie’s “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and “Snatch,” which starred Brad Pitt and received wide acclaim. Through his production company, MARV Films, Vaughn debuted as a director with “Layer Cake,” which starred Daniel Craig. Vaughn followed that up by directing and co-writing with his writing partner Jane Goldman, “Stardust,” which starred Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer. In 2009, Vaughn produced “Harry Brown,” which starred Michael Caine. 2010 saw Vaughn producing and writing “The Debt,” which starred Helen Mirren and Sam Worthington, and directing, producing and writing “Kick-Ass.” In 2011 Vaughn wrote and directed “X-Men: First Class” and wrote 2014’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” 2014 also saw the debut of “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” written and directed by Vaughn, with its follow-up “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” set to release in September 2017.