Ole Smoky Distillery Announces 2017 Summer of ‘Shine Entertainment Series

Gatlinburg, TN (April 19, 2017) — Ole Smoky Distillery LLC, the world’s most visited distillery, announced the launch of their 2017 entertainment series, Summer of ‘Shine. From music performances to family bonding activities, there will be a little something for everyone. Ole Smoky is kicking off this fun-filled season with the announcement of three major musical acts: Boxmasters, Survivorman and The Soggy Bottom Boys.

Through a partnership with Moonstruck Management, Ole Smoky has also enriched their daily music schedule at the Holler as part of this summer entertainment series. Guests can look forward to performances from the likes of the Hogslop String Band, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Volume Five and NewTown, among others. These exceptionally talented Bluegrass acts will give visitors a true taste of Ole Smoky’s traditional Appalachian roots.

“We always strive to provide the best product selection, quality, and, of course, entertainment for everyone who steps foot in our distilleries,” says Cory Cottongim, President of Retail & Operations at Ole Smoky. “We look forward to hosting all of the acts. These exciting shows will set the tone for the other Summer of ‘Shine events.”

On May 3rd, The Boxmasters, featuring Billy Bob Thornton, recent Golden Globe winner for his performance in Amazon’s Goliath, will hold a concert at the Barn in Pigeon Forge. Les Stroud, best known as the award winning producer, creator and star of the hit TV series Survivorman, will make an appearance at the Holler in Gatlinburg on June 24th.

“It is of utmost importance to make sure all visitors have the best Ole Smoky experience. In addition to our commitment to deliver unique flavors and top-notch customer service, our free, daily family-friendly entertainment helps to set us apart. The Summer of ‘Shine is sure to be a big hit for both locals and visitors traveling to the area,” says Robert Hall, CEO of Ole Smoky.

Summer of ‘Shine Series Line Up (with more acts TBA)

May 3rd Boxmasters

Boxmasters May 12th Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out May 26th The Bankesters

The Bankesters June 16th Hogslop String Band

Hogslop String Band June 19th The Baker Family

The Baker Family June 24th Les Stroud

Les Stroud July 7th The Soggy Bottom Boys

The Soggy Bottom Boys July 12th The Cleverlys

The Cleverlys July 29th Volume Five

Volume Five August 26th The Wayfarers

The Wayfarers September 8th NewTown

NewTown October 13th Hogslop String Band

For more information about Ole Smoky and an up-to-date Summer of ‘Shine line-up, please visit www.olesmoky.com.

About Ole Smoky Distillery LLC

Ole Smoky is the leading distiller of premium moonshine in the U.S. and the first federally licensed distillery in the history of East Tennessee. The company’s roots can be traced to the early settlers of the Smoky Mountains. Which means this isn’t just moonshine, it’s moonshine made with authenticity and enduring pride of the people of the Tennessee Mountains. In 2009, the law in Tennessee changed and suddenly, it was legal to make, distill and sell the infamous bootlegger’s hooch. It was at that point that a group of families decided to bring their artistry of superior moonshine making to the world at large.

And the world welcomed it. Ole Smoky was named an Impact Hot Brand by M. Shanken Communications, a leading publisher in the U.S. wine & spirits industry. The Hot Brand Award is given to both established and upcoming brands that achieve double-digit growth in each of the past three years, with a minimum of 200,000 cases. Additionally, people from all over the world visit the famed Gatlinburg Distillery, The Holler™, to see and experience how Ole Smoky moonshine is made.

Ole Smoky now retails globally and offers more than twenty creative flavors crafted from authentic family recipes. And while Ole Smoky has long been enjoyed on the porch from the jar or the jug, Ole Smoky now finds itself mixed in handcrafted cocktails of the finest order in establishments across the U.S. including at some of the biggest music and sporting events in the country.

For more information, please visit www.olesmoky.com and find them on social media @olesmoky.