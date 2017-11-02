Patrón Releases 2017 Limited Edition 1-Liter Bottle

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, Jalisco, Mexico — Patrón Tequila is once again perfecting the season of gift giving and holiday entertaining with the introduction of this year’s Patrón Silver One-Liter Limited Edition bottle. This third in a series of collectible large-size bottle designs for the holidays is inspired by Mexico’s tradition of vibrant ceramic and textile folk art.

The brightly colored pewter bottle label on this year’s special edition release features Patrón’s iconic bee design and depicts elements of Patrón’s meticulous production process, including renderings of the native Weber Blue Agave from which Patrón is created, the razor sharp ax used to chop the harvested agave, and the traditional “tahona” stone which crushes the cooked agave to begin the fermentation and distillation process. The bottle is topped with an intricately designed metallic stopper, mirroring the detailed aesthetic of the label, and is packaged in a beautiful green gift bag, reminiscent of Patrón Silver’s signature box.

Inside this limited production bottle, every drop of ultra-premium Patrón Silver tequila is handcrafted in small batches from the highest quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, and distilled and bottled at the Hacienda Patrón distillery in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

“Patrón is always one of the most-gifted spirits during the holidays and our limited-edition large size bottle has become something that people look forward to every year, both as a gift for someone special, and for holiday entertaining,” said Lee Applbaum, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Patrón Spirits. “The distinctive label design of this year’s bottle – influenced by our rich Mexican tradition of crafting artisanal tequila – offers a truly unique gifting option for those who enjoy and appreciate high-quality, luxury spirits.”

From gifting, to mixing-and-matching simply perfect cocktails this season, Patrón has the holidays covered. The Patrón Cocktail Lab, a library of hundreds of versatile cocktail recipes developed by Patrón’s mixology team in collaboration with talented bartenders around the world, uses an interactive interface to tailor recommendations to each visitor to the site. This fall and holiday season, hosts searching for their holiday go-to cocktail can find anything to match their tastes, from the herbaceous “Daylight Saver” (made with Patrón Silver tequila, Patrón Citrónge Orange liqueur, Lillet Blanc, fresh lime, and a touch of absinthe) to the tart and refreshing Cranberry Cooler (combining Patrón Silver tequila, Patrón Citrónge Lime liqueur, cranberry juice, and club soda).

The Patrón Silver One-Liter Limited Edition bottle is available at fine spirits and liquor retailers across the country for the suggested retail price of $59.99. For more information, please visit www.patrontequila.com.

About Patrón Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, Patrón tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though Patrón has grown to become one of the most-recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about Patrón tequilas and liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com.