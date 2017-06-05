Prestige Beverage Group Launches KINKY Green Liqueur

Prestige Beverage Group is pleased to announce the launch of KINKY® Green Liqueur – a tempting fusion of crisp green apple and bright pear flavors that’s mixed with super-premium vodka that has been distilled five times. Luscious KINKY Green offers flavor innovation to consumers, filling their demand for more adventurous options.

KINKY Green Liqueur is the newest addition to the vibrant KINKY Beverages family, joining Pink, a blend of mango, blood orange and passion fruit; Gold, a fusion of peach and tropical fruit; Blue, a combination of wild berry and tropical fruit and Red, a medley of watermelon and strawberry flavors.

KINKY Green can be enjoyed over ice or mixed and mingled into tantalizing cocktails. KINKY Green pairs well with lemon-lime soda and pineapple juice in the summertime or spiced rum and whiskey in the colder months, making it a perfect year-round beverage.

About KINKY® Beverages

Prestige Beverage Group launched KINKY® Pink Liqueur in 2011 and received the Impact Hot Brand Award by Market Watch Magazine soon after. The company added KINKY® Blue Liqueur in 2013 and KINKY® Gold Liqueur in 2014 and KINKY® Cocktails joined the flirty line-up the same year. KINKY® Vodka and EXTRA KINKY® are the newest members to this fabulous line of beverages which are available at major retailers and on-premise accounts nationwide. KINKY® is owned by Prestige Beverage Group and distributed by wholesalers throughout the U.S. For more information about KINKY® Beverages and exciting KINKY® recipes, please visit us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or at our website, http://www.kinkybeverages.com/.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is comprised of award-winning wines, spirits and beer from around the world. From product development to packaging design and state-of-the-art marketing materials, Prestige Beverage Group continues to be an industry leader. Prestige Beverage Group is located in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. http://www.prestigebevgroup.com/