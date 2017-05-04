Rebel Yell Bourbon Launches 2017 Rebels Uncaged Motorcycle Contest

ST. LOUIS, MO (April 22, 2017) – Rebel Yell bourbon is continuing and expanding its successful Rebels Uncaged motorcycle contest for the second consecutive year. The company increased this year’s partnership from four to six nationally-recognized custom motorcycle builders. Each builder fabricated a one-of-a-kind motorcycle to be awarded to winning consumers October 2017.

To qualify, consumers 21 years of age and older must submit a photograph capturing their rebellious spirit. Photos, along with the word “Rebel,” can be sent via text message to 78896. Entries also can be uploaded to www.rebelsuncaged.com. At the conclusion of the contest, six of the most rebellious entries will be awarded a custom-built Rebel Yell- themed motorcycle. More information about the contest and detailed rules can be viewed at www.rebelsuncaged.com.

The builders of this year’s motorcycles are:

Analog Motorcycles – Chicago, Illinois

Classified Moto – Richmond, Virginia

Flying Tiger Motorcycles – St. Louis, Missouri

Gasser Customs – Hollywood, California

Hageman Cycles – Tampa, Florida

Revival Cycles – Austin, Texas

The motorcycles were unveiled at the annual Handbuilt Motorcycle Show in Austin, Texas. From Austin, the motorcycles will be displayed at a variety of festivals and retail locations around the U.S. including Thunder in the Valley in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and the Kentucky Bourbon Festival in Bardstown, Kentucky. Additionally, all six builders will meet in Spokane, Washington, to ride the motorcycles they built to Sturgis, South Dakota, where they will be on display at the Buffalo Chip Campground during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Rebel Yell is the official whiskey of Buffalo Chip.

“We gave this year’s team of builders full artistic freedom,” said Fletcher Buchman, brand manager for Luxco, the makers of Rebel Yell. “The finished bikes capture the independent spirit and attitude of Rebel Yell and the guys who built them by hand. We’re excited to see our fans’ submissions and award six of them the keys to these amazing, custom motorcycles.”

Award-winning Rebel Yell bourbon dates back to 1849. The wheated bourbon is known for its smooth-sipping and sweeter, softer taste. This unique style offers hints of honey and butter followed by a warm finish with a touch of spiciness.

Lux Row Distillers, the future home of Rebel Yell and other Luxco bourbon brands, is currently under construction in Bardstown, Kentucky. The new bourbon distillery experience will come to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in 2018. For more information about the distillery, or to view the construction in real time, visit www.luxrowdistillers.com. For more information on Rebel Yell, visit www.rebelyellbourbon.com.

About Luxco

Luxco, Inc. is a leading producer, importer and marketer of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of our consumers, associates and business partners. Founded in St. Louis in 1958, where it is headquartered, it is owned and operated by the Lux family. Its portfolio of brands include: Juarez Tequila & Triple Sec, Pearl Vodka, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Arrow Cordials, El Mayor Tequila, Ezra Brooks & Rebel Yell Bourbons, Lord Calvert Canadian Whisky, St. Brendan’s Irish Cream, Salvador’s Cocktails, Yago Sant’ Gria and other well- recognized brands. For more information about the company, visit www.luxco.com.