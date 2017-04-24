Rémy Cointreau USA Names Lou Conrad as the New Senior Vice President of Sales

New York, NY (April 21, 2017) — Rémy Cointreau, one of the leading luxury spirits purveyors, names Lou Conrad as the new Senior Vice President of Sales for Rémy Cointreau USA effective immediately. Conrad will be replacing Bill Corbett who has stepped back from his SVP responsibilities as he moves toward retirement in September 2018.

After more than 32 years of dedicated service to Rémy Cointreau USA, Corbett leaves a strong legacy with a solid platform to move forward from. Corbett will continue to work very closely with the Rémy Cointreau USA management team contributing his wealth of experience to a variety of matters, including the continued management of Rémy Cointreau USA strong partner relationships, the integration and launch of the newest brand to the Rémy Cointreau portfolio, Westland Whiskey, and Control State management. Corbett will continue to report to Philippe Farnier, President and Chief Executive Officer for Rémy Cointreau Americas and will be responsible for the sales leadership transition.

Conrad, a seasoned sales professional, joined Rémy Cointreau in 2006 as the Senior Market Manager for Georgia and Tennessee. His demonstrated ability to build strong teams and drive results led to several promotions and eventually to him becoming Vice President Division Manager – South, in October of 2013.

A charismatic leader, Conrad brings to his new role a clear vision of cross-department communication, a demonstrated ability to build brands, and a strong sense of camaraderie. Conrad will be relocating to the New York area in the near future.

