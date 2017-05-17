Russian Standard Releases its Limited Edition Fabergé Bottle to US and Canada

NEW YORK, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Russian Standard® Vodka, the world’s #1 premium Russian vodka, is releasing a limited edition Fabergé bottle. Russian Standard® is the finest expression of Russian vodka quality, combining rich vodka heritage with fine modern craft. The Russian Standard Fabergé Edition is the second in a series inspired by the beautiful and meticulous Fabergé art, highly prized by the Tsars of the Imperial Russian Court. The ancient technique uses intricate patterns incorporating enamels and gemstones used most commonly in jewelry-making and for decorating small objects.

Russian Standard® is partnering with Reservebar.com to Pre-Sell the limited edition before it hits selective stores in US and Canada in June. Consumers will be able to pre-order the Fabergé bottle at: https://www.reservebar.com/russian-standard-vodka-faberge-edition

“Russian Standard® Vodka has a very loyal and devoted following in the US market – the Fabergé limited edition bottle highlights something unique and beautiful about Russian Standard’s heritage,” said Giulio Bertozzi, VP Marketing for Roust USA. “It is our core mission to continue delivering authentic products and experiences to our consumer base.”

About Roust Americas

Roust Americas is a subsidiary of Roust Group, the largest integrated spirits producer and distributor in Central and Eastern Europe and the second-largest vodka producer by volume in the world. Roust Americas is responsible for the management, distribution and marketing of world-class brands like Russian Standard® Vodka, Zubrowka®, Green Mark® Vodka, Gancia® Sparkling Wines and De Luze® Cognac.