Stoli Launches Stoli Crushed, A Vodka Made with Real Fruit Juice

NEW YORK, April 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Stoli® Vodka, the original premium vodka with uncompromising quality since 1938, is expanding its award-winning portfolio with Stoli® Crushed, a fresh and fun expression of Stoli vodka with real fruit juice. As the first vodka brand to introduce flavors in 1962, Stoli continues on its path of unrivalled innovation, becoming the first premium imported vodka brand to enter the fast growing ‘real fruit juice’ spirits segment with Stoli Crushed, which will be offered in Pineapple and Ruby Red Grapefruit, two of the best-selling flavors within the category.

Stoli Crushed will begin its national rollout at retailers in May 2017 – just in time for summer. Refreshingly juicy with a taste that is undeniably Stoli, it can be enjoyed on the rocks or with club soda, providing consumers with a premium cocktail they can experience anytime, anywhere.

“The real fruit juice category is on the verge of explosive growth as consumers today are craving easy-to-mix spirits and real flavors,” said Patrick Piana, President and CEO, Stoli Group USA. “With Stoli Crushed, we are looking to elevate the category and to widen our spectrum of Stoli consumers. We are tremendously proud of the high-quality Pineapple and Ruby Red Grapefruit flavors we developed and are marking this as our biggest innovation to date.”

Stoli Crushed is distilled and blended at the brand’s Riga, Latvia distillery along with Stoli’s entire range of vodkas. Made from naturally gluten-free ingredients – including corn and buckwheat – and blended with real fruit juice, Stoli Crushed expands on Stoli Gluten Free, which was successfully introduced in April 2016.

Stoli Crushed is 60 proof, or 30 percent alcohol by volume (ABV), for a suggested retail price of $16.99 for 750ml. For more information, visit www.stoli.com or follow Stoli on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stoli, on Instagram @Stoli, and on Twitter @Stoli.

Stoli Group USA is the proud importer and marketer of the Stolichnaya® brand of premium vodkas and Stoli® Ginger Beer, ultra-premium elite® Vodka, Louisiana-distilled Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl® Bourbon founded in 1879, Achaval-Ferrer™ from Argentina, and Arinzano wines of Spain. Formed in 2013, Stoli Group USA is headquartered in New York City and is a subsidiary of SPI Group in Luxembourg.