Stoli Vodka Launches New Website

NEW YORK and LUXEMBOURG (April 4, 2017) – Stoli Vodka today unveiled the re-energized and refreshed Stoli.com – a digital experience befitting of the brand that promises its fans “uncompromising quality since 1938.” The online home for the Stoli Group’s flagship brand features a homepage that refreshes every 24 hours with content celebrating everyday moments in sports, entertainment, food and beverage, pop culture, and social media, such as Throwback Thursday and Taco Tuesday. Every homepage theme includes a new, corresponding cocktail and a fun fact – a first-of-its-kind approach in the spirits industry that looks to encourage banter on social channels. Should a visitor click onto a day’s content through a friend’s Facebook post, for example, after its 24 hours on the site, they will see a humorous image informing them that they’ve “missed out “and will be directed to that day’s theme.

The site redesign includes adding whole sections and navigational functionalities with a twist, including a cocktail shaker in the corner of the site that, upon hovering over, shakes; and, once clicked, produces the menu with each section taking cues from the Stoli brand’s “THE Vodka” campaign. Set against colorful backdrops, the product lineup and cocktail page both have a pop art feel. Bucking typical categories, the cocktails are filtered by brand campaign hashtags like #cocktailing and popular general hashtags like #brunch and #humblebrag.

The most robust sections are “The Story” and “The History.” The former takes visitors through an abbreviated version of the technique behind producing Stoli Vodka and highlights recent creative work, LGBT community initiatives, and product awards and ratings. The History is an interactive, image-driven timeline showcasing 15 milestone moments in the vodka’s lifespan.

“The new Stoli.com allows us to strike a balance between communicating the production differences and unrivaled heritage of our vodka with celebrating cocktails’ place in everyday conversations,” said Alison Walsh, Global Director of PR & Digital Media at Stoli Group. “Our digital presence is a constant evolution. We’re looking forward to providing different ways for our consumers to connect with our range of products and with each other.”

Underage consumers who land at Stoli’s digital presence will find a countdown clock, noting how much time is left before they can partake in the fun. The new website was built and designed by DigitasLBi. To view it, visit www.stoli.com.

About Stoli® Group

Part of SPI Group – one of the world’s leading premium spirits businesses – Stoli Group was established in 2013 as the division responsible for the management, distribution and marketing of SPI’s global spirit portfolio.

Stolichnaya, Stoli, the bottle shape, the label/s are trademarks, depending of the country, of ZHS IP Americas Sàrl, ZHS IP Europe Sàrl or ZHS IP Worldwide Särl.