Templeton Rye Expands Size Offerings Of “The Good Stuff”

Premium Rye Whiskey Category Leader Debuts 1 Liter Size of 4-Year-Old With More To Come

(TEMPLETON, IA) – SEPTEMBER 26, 2017 – Templeton Rye Whiskey is pleased to announce that the brand’s signature 4-Year-Old Whiskey is now available in a 1 liter offering nationwide. As one of the first contemporary rye whiskeys, Templeton Rye seeks to continue providing whiskey enthusiasts with expansive offerings of ‘The Good Stuff,’ previously only available in 750ml bottles. This product expansion comes on the heels of the recent ground-breaking ceremony for the new distillery.

In April 2017, Templeton Rye officially broke ground on the construction of a 34,500 square foot distillery and 54,688 square foot barrel aging warehouses at its current 20-acre facility in the town of Templeton. The project not only increases the brand’s investment in its namesake town but also keeps with Templeton Rye’s long-standing tradition of giving back to the community.

The new complex, including a museum and barrel aging warehouse, is slated to be completed in the spring of 2018. Templeton Rye’s investment in the distillery expansion illustrates the company’s continued growth and dedication to its hometown. Templeton Rye will be further expanding size offerings and overall SKU mix with the completion of the new distillery.

Pricing for the Templeton Rye 4 Year (40% ABV) 1L offering is available through local distributors. Templeton Rye is also available in 750ml bottles as a 4-Year-Old and 6-Year-Old. Learn more about Templeton Rye Whiskey by visiting www.templetonrye.com.

About Templeton Rye

Templeton Rye was born during Prohibition, around 1920. Local bootleggers, including famed Templeton resident Alphonse Kerkhoff, produced a high caliber, highly desired whiskey known locally as “The Good Stuff,” which became Templeton Rye. Mafia leader Al Capone reportedly served Templeton Rye to his closest friends and family.

Templeton Rye was introduced in 2006 using a recipe that best matched the whiskey of Alphonse Kerkhoff, Keith Kerkhoff’s grandfather. In October 2006, 68 barrels of Templeton Rye completed their four-year aging process, and became legally available on shelves in Iowa again, carrying on a family and small town tradition. For the past decade, Templeton Rye has honored the history and the people of Templeton, building a new facility in town to create and bottle the rye locally.

Templeton Rye uses a mash bill made up of 95% rye from MGP (formerly Lawrenceburg Distillers of Indiana) as its foundation. The distilled rye whiskey is brought to Templeton, Iowa, where it is finished with our proprietary formula and local purified water. The whiskey is then bottled in the production facility in Templeton.