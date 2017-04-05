Tenure England Vodka Launches in the United States

CHICAGO, IL (April 4, 2017) – Hailing from a distillery established in England more than 250 years ago, Tenure England Vodka will begin its reign in the United States this month. Refined in its appearance and its creation, Tenure maintains highest standards for distillation and is made in the classic European style.

Careful attention is paid throughout the distillation process, from the master distiller selecting only the finest non-GMO English grains to be used in each batch, to the copper pot stills in which the vodka is made. To ensure a consistent, desired taste, each distillation batch of Tenure England varies, and a given batch could be distilled up to 100 times in order to achieve the preferred taste profile. The classic European style is accomplished by preserving the original character of the fine grain which delivers a remarkably smooth and flavorful vodka.

In medieval England “tenure” was a known practice, whereby people received the right to farm the land, in return for services performed for the King or his noblemen. It is these once-tenured lands that provide the rich grains for which Tenure England is crafted.

“A lot of care is taken to ensure Tenure England is well-crafted from start to finish, and we believe Tenure’s elegant taste and presentation speak to that dedication to quality,” Tracey Clapp, vodka marketing director, said. “We could not be more excited to share this authentic vodka from England with our U.S consumers.”

As a testament to the care that goes into crafting this vodka, just last week, in its first competition, Tenure England was deemed “Excellent, Highly Recommended” at the 2017 Ultimate Spirits Challenge where it received a score of 92 points.

Tenure has a very crisp, refreshing taste that is followed by a clean and refined, yet ever so slightly sweet finish, and is perfect for sipping neat or incorporating in a proper cocktail.

The classic cylindrical bottle depicts the Arundel Castle. The castle is a notable English estate which has stood the test of time for nearly 1,000 years. To top it off, Tenure is packaged in a handsome red canister making it a great choice for gifting.

Tenure England will be initially launched in Massachusetts beginning in April and will later spread to additional markets. A 750mL of Tenure England is 80 proof and has a suggested retail price of $24.99.

About the Sazerac Company

Sazerac is one of America’s oldest family owned, privately held distillers with operations in Louisiana, Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, Maryland, California, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australia and Canada. For more information on Sazerac, please visit www.sazerac.com.