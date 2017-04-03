Tullamore D.E.W. Named the Official Irish Whiskey of the Boston Red Sox

BOSTON, MA (March 31, 2017) – Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey is proud to announce that it has been named the Official Irish whiskey of the Boston Red Sox. Beginning with the 2017 Major League Baseball season, Tullamore D.E.W. has entered into an initial three-year relationship with the Red Sox that includes the opening of a customized in-park bar for games and special events, serving signature Tullamore D.E.W. drinks. The world’s second largest Irish whiskey will soon take up residence in a brand new Right Field Grandstand bar named Tully Tavern, which has been inspired by the look and feel of the legendary Irish whiskey distillery.

“We couldn’t think of a more perfect partner than the Boston Red Sox, whose fans are as loyal to the Sox as ours are to our whiskey,” said Paige Parness, Senior Brand Manager at Tullamore D.E.W. “Tullamore D.E.W. is thrilled to have Tully Tavern as a new Boston home base at Fenway Park, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.”

On April 3rd, 2017 – Opening Day – Tully Tavern will open to the public for the first time, and all ticket holders will be able to enjoy Tullamore D.E.W. in drinks such as the signature Tullamore D.E.W. Monster Mule cocktail while the Red Sox take on Pittsburgh. At 2,450 square feet with a magnificent view of the action below, Tully Tavern will serve as a social meet up center where fans can gather to cheer on the Sox while enjoying the convivial atmosphere of a good Irish pub. Visitors to Tully Tavern can experience Tullamore D.E.W. Original, a triple-blended, triple distilled Irish whiskey, which will also be served throughout various bars at Fenway Park.

“We are excited to welcome Tullamore D.E.W. as our official Irish whiskey, and couldn’t be more pleased with the new Tully Tavern bar installed in right field,” said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. “We are eager to showcase the new space to fans on opening day and to highlight our new partnership throughout the season.”

About Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

Tullamore D.E.W. is the second largest Irish whiskey in the world in the fastest growing category. With an intriguing smooth yet complex character, Tullamore D.E.W. is triple distilled, but is also a unique blend of all three types of Irish whiskeys; the pot still, malt and grain whiskeys. As a result, Tullamore D.E.W. is three times smoother with an added gentle complexity. Tullamore D.E.W. was the first and remains one of the few international Irish whiskeys to pioneer this blend of three.

Created in 1829, the brand’s strong heritage started in Tullamore, a town in the heart of Ireland, and was fostered by the vision of an early founder Daniel E. Williams, whose initials live on the bottle to this day. In 2014, Tullamore D.E.W. was brought back to its roots with the opening of a new distillery in the town of Tullamore, which returned whiskey production to the town 60 years after the original distillery closed its doors.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world’s most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as “Distiller of the Year” by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 11 times over the past 16 years.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the USA with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, Flor de Caña Rum, Art In The Age, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visitwww.grantusa.com.