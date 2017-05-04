TYKU Sake Introduces New Packaging

NEW YORK, NY (May 4, 2017) – TYKU Sake, the best-in-class premium Japanese sake producer, is pleased to announce the launch of its new logo and packaging.

Intended to highlight the brand’s integration of Japanese tradition with modern innovation, the redesign replaces the script logo font with vertically positioned contemporary block lettering emblazoned on a sleek matte finish. TYKU Sake’s iconic bottle shape has also been elegantly refined to be more consistent with the shape of a traditional Japanese sake carafe.

“We wanted the new packaging to communicate the authenticity, quality and old-world traditions of TYKU Sake, while simultaneously introducing modernity, relevance and an iconic design,” explains Guillaume Cuvelier, Vice Chairman of Davos Brands. “As part of this initiative, the back label will now pay homage to our roots in Nara, Japan by naming our Umenoyado brewery, a fifth-generation, woman-run brewery, as the place of origin.”

Also new are the bottles’ depictions of stones stacked in various arrangements, each unique to one of the brand’s three core expressions, TYKU Junmai (white bottle), TYKU Sake Junmai Ginjo (black bottle)and TYKU Sake Junmai Daiginjo (platinum bottle). The imagery is a nod to the ancient Japanese practice of stacking stones, which historically has been used as a method for relaxing, improving focus and obtaining inner peace.

“The balance, simplicity and structure that makeup the fundamentals of traditional Asian stone stacking are paralleled in the beverages themselves,” says Cuvelier. “This premium, sophisticated design captures that sense of balance, purity and attention to detail that embody both Japanese culture and TYKU sake.”

The new TYKU Sake bottles will initially roll out to retail stores in primary markets, including California, Texas, Florida and New York and will be available in all U.S. markets by June 2017.

About TYKU

Imported from Nara, Japan, TYKU Sake is a leading producer of premium Japanese sake, offering exceptional products sourced from only four all-natural ingredients; rice, water, yeast and koji. Handcrafted with purity and simplicity in mind, TYKU Sake is completely gluten-free and contains no sulfites, tannins, additives or preservatives. Although sake brewing technology grew by leaps and bounds during the 20th century, Sake is still largely produced using a traditional old-world process. Each of TYKU’s core expressions are produced in Nara, Japan at the Umenoyado brewery, a fifth-generation,female-run sake brewing facility. TYKU’s premium portfolio includes: TYKU SakeWhite (Junmai), TYKU Sake Black (Junmai Ginjo), TYKU Sake Platinum (Junmai Daiginjo), and the naturally infused flavored sakes, TYKU Coconut Sake and TYKUCucumber Sake. Learn more at www.tykusake.com.

About Davos Brands

Davos Brands’ mission is to build and develop the highest quality, best in class craft spirit brands that create a meaningful and valuable connection with consumers. This is done through teamwork, passion, innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and relentless perseverance. The Davos Brands team members are recognized to be amongst the best performers in the industry; the team operates in a collegiate, open-structure, and dynamic mode. The team thinks out of the box and finds ways to obtain outstanding results through an entrepreneurial focus. Based in New York, the Davos Brands luxury portfolio is currently composed of TYKU Sake, Aviation American Gin, Sombra Mezcal, and AstralTequila. www.DavosBrands.com