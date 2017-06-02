Uproxx and 1800 Tequila Launch New Style Section Curated By Zoo York Co-Founder

LOS ANGELES (June 1, 2017) – Uproxx Media Group, one of the world’s largest digital media and content companies, and the 4th largest entertainment property for young men age 18-34, has announced a new style section curated by indie fashion icon and Zoo York Co-Founder Eli Morgan Gesner. 1800 Tequila has signed on as launch partner for the section, in promotion of the brand’s “Just Refined Enough” campaign.

More than just a tastemaker’s guide to what is cool and trendy in the fashion world, the section will feature in-depth profiles, reporting and original video. A “Why Do We Wear This?” series will examine the history of specific fashion trends and pieces with the help of notable fashion designers and experts. Readers will also get to know the brilliant fashion minds ahead of the trends such as Kanye collaborator Taz Arnold, celebrity and artist stylist Lysa Cooper, and sneaker icon Paul Mittleman.

“With a disgust for blind materialism and vapid trends, Eli has been one of the more provocative leaders in fashion,” noted Uproxx Media Group CEO Benjamin Blank. “Eli’s true love is for the human condition, culture and art. This is someone with an honest vision and an appetite to explore fashion through a lens of exciting creativity and expression. We’re beyond thrilled to have Eli at the helm of our newest section.”

Helping launch the section is 1800 Tequila, which will use the platform to promote the brand’s “Just Refined Enough” campaign. Part of that promotion will include “Refined from the Raw”—a three-part video series, produced by Uproxx. In the series, renowned designer Waraire Boswell will make a suit entirely from rough and raw materials (think cuff links from scrap metal). The suit will then be worn by a star player from the NBA on the ESPY’s Red Carpet event July 12, and later auctioned off for charity.

A celebration of the duality of both refinement and edge that live in the modern-day renaissance man, 1800 Tequila has been an ever-increasing staple of hip-hop, urban art and fashion culture over the past few years, working with cultural mavens who share the same values the brand was founded on – hard work, passion and honesty (as seen on the bottle’s crest).

Uproxx reaches more than 40 million users per month and one of every twomillennial males. The brand maintains a massive social footprint, with nearly 10 million subscribers across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. These social channels have enabled tremendous sharing of the brand’s content and growth of the brand overall. According to the latest comScore numbers, Uproxx showed remarkable 28% year-over-year growth from November 2015 to November 2016.

About Uproxx Media Group

Uproxx is a digital media company for millennial males that produces and distributes content to over 40million monthly users through its UPROXX, HitFix, Dime, Real Talk, With Spandex and BroBible brands. With a massive and engaged audience, UPROXX has become the voice of the millennial generation garnering raves for its exclusive stories, award-winning original video series and informative daily programming. The company produces its groundbreaking video series completely in-house through its Uproxx Studios production arm. For more information, visit www.uproxx.com.

About 1800 Tequila

Named after the year created, 1800 Tequila is made from 100% Weber Blue Agave — aged for 8-10 years and harvested at its peak. The liquid is double distilled, and a special selection of white tequilas is blended together for added complexity and character. The result is a premium tequila with a smooth, more interesting flavor. The clean, balanced taste with hints of sweet fruit and pepper is perfect sipped neat, on the rocks, as a shot or in a cocktail. 1800 Tequila is recognized for its iconic bottle, the trapezoidal shape of the bottle being reminiscent of the Mayan pyramids found throughout Mexico. The 1800 Tequila portfolio includes Silver, Reposado, Añejo, Milenio, Coconut and 1800 Colección®, an extra añejo tequila that is released periodically in highly limited quantities. 1800 Tequila is available nationwide at most exclusive bars and retailers.