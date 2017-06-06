Wyoming Whiskey Pours into California

Kirby, WY (June 1, 2017) – America’s next great bourbon has landed on the West Coast. Wyoming Whiskey is now available in California through its boutique distributor, The Craft Spirits Cooperative. Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon, Outryder Straight American Whiskey, Private Stock Single Barrel Bourbon, and limited quantities of sherry-finished Double Cask are now available throughout the state.

“We tested the California waters in Los Angeles during a six month trial period.” Said co-founder David DeFazio. “During that time, the Cooperative proved that it is the right partner for our brand and we look forward to seeing them distribute our whiskies across the state.” Peter J. Scheufele, Director of The Craft Spirits Cooperative stated, “With our hybrid program, pairing brand building efforts with distribution, we are singularly focused on bringing exceptional products to remarkable accounts. Our salespeople practice an education-first selling style to let the unique stories and liquids produced by our suppliers shine, and the reaction to Wyoming Whiskey has been outstanding. We are excited to begin introducing these authentic products our accounts across the state.”

Wyoming Whiskey is a family-owned and operated craft distiller built on a simple (but not easy) concept: to create a traditional bourbon in an untraditional place. Using only Wyoming-sourced, non-GMO ingredients, and water from a mile-deep, limestone aquifer, Wyoming Whiskey respects the maxims of great bourbon, yet also reflects the feel and taste of the state where it is made. Wyoming Whiskey holds fast to its western heritage.

Californians can now experience these award-winning Wyoming spirits firsthand. National bourbon connoisseurs have testified that exceptional bourbon is being made on the Wyoming frontier. This year, Wyoming Whiskey’s limited release Barrel Strength Bourbon received a “Liquid Gold” award in Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible. The flagship Small Batch Bourbon received a score of 95 from WhiskyCast’s Mark Gillespie, stating it is “one of the best bourbons [he’s] ever tasted.” The Spirit Journal’s Paul Pacult also called Wyoming Whiskey “a whiskey distiller to watch” after sampling Small Batch and awarding it 4/5 stars.

The following Wyoming Whiskey offerings now available throughout California:

Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch ($39.99 / 44% ABV / 88 Proof): Wyoming Whiskey’s Small Batch Bourbon is medium amber in color with a nose of sweet corn, molasses, and clove. It is medium-bodied with a palate of vanilla, caramel, charred oak, and a hint of citrus. The finish is mild with lingering caramel and toast, and is very smooth. Mash bill: 68% corn, 20% wheat, 12% malted barley. Age: 5 years.

Wyoming Whiskey Outryder ($54.99 / 50% ABV / 100 Proof): Launched in October 2016, Outryder Straight American Whiskey is Bottled in Bond and represents Wyoming Whiskey’s first use of rye, along with corn and malted barley, to craft a straight whiskey from two distinct mash bills. These two whiskies were laid down in November of 2011 at the behest of co-founder David DeFazio. The first mash bill contains 48% winter rye, 40% corn, and 12% malted barley and the second reflects a traditional bourbon mash bill of 68% corn, 20% winter rye, and 12% malted barley. Outryder has an initial nose of creamy browned butter with cinnamon, clove and allspice, along with freshly baked, dark-rye bread. Hints of orange blossom honey are on the palate. A long, spicy rye finish is coupled with hints of buttery toffee. Age: 4 years and 10 months.

Wyoming Whiskey Private Stock ($49.99 – $54.99/ 92-112 Proof): Wyoming Whiskey retailers have the option to hand-select one-of-a-kind Wyoming Whiskey bourbon barrels. Head distiller Sam Mead and industry consultant Nancy Fraley will choose the initial barrel samples based on their unique, and varied, flavor profiles. Through the Private Stock Barrel Program, retailers can select from five different 100ml Wyoming Whiskey barrel samples. Accounts will select their barrel, and proof, and it will become uniquely theirs as indicated on the custom label. Depending on the barrel, and proof, a 34 – 38 case yield should be expected. Stores will have the unique option to pick the proof of their chosen bourbon between 92 – cask strength of approximately 112 proof. This gives retailers the ability to further customize their barrel selection to suit the desires of their customers. Mash bill: 68% corn, 20% wheat, 12% malted barley. Age: 5 years

Wyoming Whiskey Double Cask ($59.99 / 50% ABV / 100 Proof): Wyoming Whiskey Double Cask is the first sherry barrel-finished bourbon offered out of Wyoming. Pedro Ximenez barrels were chosen to compliment the flavor profile of specifically chosen barrels of fully-matured Wyoming Whiskey bourbon. Double Cask features dark, autumnal notes of dried apricot and fig, stewed prune, black currant and toasted nuts. There are hints of candied orange peel, vanilla butter cream, and molasses underneath. The finish is comprised of dark, dried fruit followed by warm, brown baking spices. Mash bill: 68% corn, 20% wheat, 12% malted barley. Age: 5 years.

Wyoming Whiskey product character highlights:

• All water used to produce WW award-winning bourbon comes from a mile-deep, limestone aquifer in Manderson, Wyoming.

• Wyoming Whiskey’s wheat, corn, barley, and rye have been grown within 100 miles of the distillery in Kirby, Byron, Thermopolis, and Riverton, Wyoming.

• Wyoming Whiskey’s barley is malted in Great Falls, Montana, the nearest malting facility.

• Wyoming Whiskey’s grains are milled on-site daily with a two-stage roller mill guaranteeing freshness.

• All fermentation and distillation occurs on-site through the use of four 2,500 gallon fermentation tanks and a continuous distillation system comprised of a 38’ tall and 18” wide column still and a 42” by 40” pot still.

• Wyoming Whiskey bourbon is bottled on-site. No product, other than their own, makes it into the bottle.

Sign up as a Whiskey Baron to receive newsletter updates and Wyoming Whiskey on Instagram and Facebook.

About Wyoming Whiskey

Wyoming Whiskey has a simple goal: to create America’s next great bourbon. Based in Kirby, Wyoming, the company and product is a collaboration between its partners and 97,818 square miles of Wyoming. The Mead family first came to Wyoming as ranchers in 1890 and the state defines them, and their whiskey. They use the finest corn, wheat, barley, and water from the Big Horn Basin and promote Wyoming’s natural and human resources. Every drop of this bourbon is 100% Wyoming. To learn more, visit wyomingwhiskey.com.