Batch Bottles Launches with DIY Cocktail Tool Line

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bartenders with the skills of Tom Cruise in 1988’s Cocktail are certainly impressive.

For the rest of us, there are now Batch Bottles, the easiest way to prepare classic cocktails at home.

Batch Bottles are the only home bartending tool designed to mix a batch of cocktails simultaneously without the need for measuring devices, cocktail shakers, or recipe books. Available in twenty classic recipes at www.batchbottles.com, these beautifully designed bottles make it fun and easy to mix six to eight servings of your favorite cocktail. You can now prepare a batch of drinks hours in advance, chill to preference, and serve at your convenience.

Even if you’ve never mixed a cocktail, Batch Bottles will allow you to make drinks like a master mixologist. The easy-to-follow instructions make it simple to gather the correct ingredients, glassware, and garnish for each cocktail. Just fill the bottle to the indicated levels for a classic cocktail every time. If you can use a measuring cup, then you can use Batch Bottles.

Ideal for entertaining, Batch Bottles ensure your confidence in mixing perfectly proportioned cocktails for every party, poker game, or barbecue on your calendar. Whether it’s movie night or game night, Batch Bottles provide an elevated social experience for you and your friends.

Batch Bottles are manufactured from high-quality borosilicate glass for enhanced clarity and durability.

Applied Ceramic Labeling (ACL) creates an extremely durable design and a refined, crisp look.

Patented leak-proof closures preserve the integrity of your cocktail with no impact on aroma or flavor.

In order to develop each of the cocktails on our menu, our team performed hundreds of hours of research and testing. We consulted with professional bartenders and referenced classic cocktail books so that you can follow our recipes with confidence.

