BeatBox Beverages Announces ‘World’s Tastiest Party Tour with GTA’

AUSTIN, Texas — BeatBox Beverages, makers of the ‘World’s Tastiest Portable Party Punch,’ announces their first-ever national party tour with popular DJ group, GTA. The company first made history on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2014 by securing a $1M investment with Mark Cuban for 1⁄3 of their boxed party punch company. Today they are poised to take over the rapidly growing flavored alcohol industry with their 500ML single serve Tetra Pak®, music festival sponsorships, new hires and a 4.7 million Series A in the bank. The product now lines the shelves at some of the largest retailers across the nation, including HEB, Ralph’s, Walmart, 7-Eleven, and Circle K.

GTA’s party tour kicked off in BeatBox’s hometown of Austin, TX with a private show at Vulcan Gas Company on September 12th, and will proceed to additional BeatBox markets around the U.S. like Columbia, South Carolina, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and many others before finishing up in El Paso, Texas October 31st. Shows are exclusive to fans of the BeatBox brand, and a way to bring the community together for the ‘World’s Tastiest Party’ event.

“This BeatBox event series presents the unique opportunity for BeatBox and GTA to connect with fans in their element, make memories, and tell stories through the content everyone creates,” — Nick Greeninger, Director of Marketing.

GTA duo, Matt Toth and Julio Mejia, are well-known amongst the music industry, as hip-hop, trap and electro house music producers, who have toured the country with Rihanna. Toth and Mejia also personally invested in the BeatBox brand during their Series A, which closed earlier this year. As involved investors, they dreamed up the vision for this party tour with Director of Marketing, Nick Greeninger.

We invite you to join us as we make our way across the country with GTA. For more details including a complete schedule of all the stops visit https://beatboxbeverages.com/pages/tastiestparty

About BeatBox Beverages, LLC

Drawn together by their love for music and the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin, Texas, the founders of BeatBox Beverages always believed experiences are more fun when they are shared with friends. So began their journey to mix friends, fun, and flavor into something that could help everyone party beyond basic. The result? The World’s Tastiest Portable Party Punch, for those who are dedicated to #PartyBetter. Learn more at http://www.beatboxbeverages.com, and follow us on social @BeatBoxBeverages.